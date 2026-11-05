Dubai's Global Village Offers Free Entry On November 7 To Previous Day Visitors

One night at Global Village is simply not enough! The iconic destination is offering a complimentary visit on November 7 for all visitors who purchased a ticket on Friday, November 6.

In order to avail the free entry, visitors must hang on to the ticket they purchased on November 6. On arrival at Global Village on Saturday, November 7, the ticket can be presented at the Information Booth at Gate of the World to claim a complimentary ticket.

Global Village has said that the complimentary ticket will only be valid for November 7, and that only 3,100 complimentary tickets are available - on a first-come, first-served basis.

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This weekend, the destination will light up even more than usual for Diwali, with a 600-drone display, five days of cultural performances, festive shopping, and family activities from November 6 to 10.

Visitors can catch a Baithak - an interactive traditional South Asia musical gathering - on November 6, and take part in interactive games and win prizes on November 7. The Diwali light show will take place on November 8 at 8pm.

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