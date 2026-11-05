Zimaya Properties Launches Fifth Residential Project Overlooking Golf Course Greens

The Dh185 million Lawncrest development in Dubai Production City features 183 apartments, with nearly 50 per cent of units sold within three weeks of launch

Published: Thu 5 Nov 2026, 11:06 AM

Dubai's real estate market continues to demonstrate resilience and attract international buyer interest, reinforcing the emirate's position as a global property destination. Reflecting this ongoing activity, Zimaya Properties has launched Lawncrest, a Dh185 million residential development in Dubai Production City, marking the developer's fifth residential project in Dubai.

Zimaya Properties is a Dubai-based boutique developer with a focus on thoughtful design, quality finishes and practical living spaces. The company has launched five projects to date, four of which have been sold out, according to the developer. Its management team brings more than 30 years of combined experience across real estate, design, planning and construction delivery.

Lawncrest comprises 183 residential units across a 10-storey building, with views overlooking the greens of Jumeirah Golf Estates. The development offers studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, designed to make efficient use of space while prioritising natural light and outlook. Situated in Dubai Production City, the project also provides residents with access to key destinations and established communities across Dubai.

With prices starting from Dh595,000 for a studio, Lawncrest reflects Zimaya's focus on offering homes that balance location, design and value. The development also offers payment options designed to provide buyers with greater flexibility.

Beyond the individual developments, Zimaya's approach places emphasis on design quality, functionality and the details that shape everyday living. The company works with leading interior designers and established brands, including Teka for kitchen appliances, and has partnered with Technogym as part of its commitment to enhancing residents' lifestyle experiences. Home automation solutions also form part of its focus on contemporary, functional homes.

Lawncrest has seen strong initial buyer interest, with the company reporting that nearly 50 per cent of the development's units were sold within the first three weeks of launch. The response adds to Zimaya's growing portfolio and reflects the importance of understanding buyer preferences in a competitive market.

On construction progress across the company's portfolio, Shoeb Mistry, director of Zimaya Properties, said:“While Lawncrest marks an important addition to our portfolio, we continue to make strong progress across our ongoing developments. Belle Reve, our residential project in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), is advancing well, and we are working towards delivering it by the end of this year. Our other development sites are also progressing steadily, reflecting our focus on quality and efficient execution as we continue to expand Zimaya Properties' presence in Dubai.”

Commenting on Dubai's business environment, Imran Fazlani, director of Zimaya Properties, said:“Dubai's success as a global real estate destination is closely linked to the government's continued support for businesses and its efforts to create an environment where companies can grow. Efficient processes and strong leadership give businesses the confidence to keep investing and moving forward. At Zimaya Properties, we remain confident in Dubai's future and the opportunities it offers.”