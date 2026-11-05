Indonesian Air Rescue Mission Ends in Fatal Helicopter Crash
(MENAFN) An Indonesian military helicopter crashed on Wednesday while participating in firefighting efforts in Central Kalimantan province, leaving one crew member dead, according to local reports.
The Mi-17V5 aircraft was carrying eight military personnel when the accident occurred, reports said.
Army Information Department head Brig. Gen. Donny Pramono confirmed the fatality, stating: “As of now, one crew member has been found deceased, and the body has been evacuated to Kuala Pembuang Hospital.”
He added that five other personnel survived and were taken to the same hospital for medical treatment, while rescue teams continued efforts to evacuate the remaining two crew members.
The helicopter departed from Kuala Pembuang at 9.55 am local time (0255GMT), bound for Telaga Pulang village in Seruyan regency, where it was scheduled to carry out aerial water-dropping missions over the Tanjung Puting National Park area.
According to Donny, the crash happened as the aircraft was gathering seawater to use in its firefighting operation.
Authorities have launched an investigation to establish what caused the helicopter to go down, he added.
The Mi-17V5 aircraft was carrying eight military personnel when the accident occurred, reports said.
Army Information Department head Brig. Gen. Donny Pramono confirmed the fatality, stating: “As of now, one crew member has been found deceased, and the body has been evacuated to Kuala Pembuang Hospital.”
He added that five other personnel survived and were taken to the same hospital for medical treatment, while rescue teams continued efforts to evacuate the remaining two crew members.
The helicopter departed from Kuala Pembuang at 9.55 am local time (0255GMT), bound for Telaga Pulang village in Seruyan regency, where it was scheduled to carry out aerial water-dropping missions over the Tanjung Puting National Park area.
According to Donny, the crash happened as the aircraft was gathering seawater to use in its firefighting operation.
Authorities have launched an investigation to establish what caused the helicopter to go down, he added.
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