Uttarakhand Avalanche: 4 Dead, 4 Trekkers Missing in Snow
(MENAFN) Four trekkers are confirmed dead and four more are missing and feared buried after an avalanche struck the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, officials said Thursday, as the death toll climbed to four.
Rescuers pulled four bodies from the snow near Kedar Kharak, a remote site roughly 4,000 meters (13,123 feet) above sea level, according to Uttarkashi District Disaster Management Officer Shardul Gusain. Two of the victims were women, he said.
“Four people have died so far, and four remain missing,” Gusain said. He added that the missing trekkers are believed to be trapped beneath the snow.
The group left on a trekking expedition on Oct. 27 and was due back on Oct. 29. When they failed to return on schedule, authorities launched a search operation.
A joint team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) is now combing the Kedartal trekking route. Heavy snowfall, poor visibility and punishing high-altitude terrain are slowing efforts to find the missing trekkers.
Rescuers pulled four bodies from the snow near Kedar Kharak, a remote site roughly 4,000 meters (13,123 feet) above sea level, according to Uttarkashi District Disaster Management Officer Shardul Gusain. Two of the victims were women, he said.
“Four people have died so far, and four remain missing,” Gusain said. He added that the missing trekkers are believed to be trapped beneath the snow.
The group left on a trekking expedition on Oct. 27 and was due back on Oct. 29. When they failed to return on schedule, authorities launched a search operation.
A joint team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) is now combing the Kedartal trekking route. Heavy snowfall, poor visibility and punishing high-altitude terrain are slowing efforts to find the missing trekkers.
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