Ethiopia Expels Sudanese Diplomats, Shuts Down Consulate
(MENAFN) Ethiopian authorities have instructed six Sudanese diplomatic and consular representatives to leave the country within 48 hours while ordering the closure of Sudan's consulate in Assosa, western Ethiopia, according to media reports citing diplomatic sources.
The affected personnel were stationed at the Sudanese consulate in Assosa, the administrative capital of the Benishangul-Gumuz region, which shares a border with Sudan.
Assosa is situated around 476 kilometers (296 miles) west of Addis Ababa and approximately 648 kilometers (403 miles) southeast of Sudan's capital, Khartoum.
Ethiopia has yet to issue an official explanation for the measures or clarify the reasons behind the decision.
The development comes after Sudan raised concerns before the UN Security Council and the African Union's Peace and Security Council, accusing Ethiopia of allowing the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to conduct drone operations from its territory. The group has been engaged in armed conflict with Sudan's military since April 2023.
Sudan's Foreign Ministry stated that it had presented evidence claiming that drones launched from locations inside Ethiopia targeted civilian neighborhoods, power infrastructure and other vital facilities, resulting in deaths and injuries while interrupting essential public services.
Meanwhile, Sudanese presidential adviser Amjad Farid claimed that Ethiopia was the launch point for 70 attacks involving 187 explosive drones between Feb. 15 and Oct. 27, with the strikes reportedly killing more than 400 civilians.
The affected personnel were stationed at the Sudanese consulate in Assosa, the administrative capital of the Benishangul-Gumuz region, which shares a border with Sudan.
Assosa is situated around 476 kilometers (296 miles) west of Addis Ababa and approximately 648 kilometers (403 miles) southeast of Sudan's capital, Khartoum.
Ethiopia has yet to issue an official explanation for the measures or clarify the reasons behind the decision.
The development comes after Sudan raised concerns before the UN Security Council and the African Union's Peace and Security Council, accusing Ethiopia of allowing the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to conduct drone operations from its territory. The group has been engaged in armed conflict with Sudan's military since April 2023.
Sudan's Foreign Ministry stated that it had presented evidence claiming that drones launched from locations inside Ethiopia targeted civilian neighborhoods, power infrastructure and other vital facilities, resulting in deaths and injuries while interrupting essential public services.
Meanwhile, Sudanese presidential adviser Amjad Farid claimed that Ethiopia was the launch point for 70 attacks involving 187 explosive drones between Feb. 15 and Oct. 27, with the strikes reportedly killing more than 400 civilians.
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