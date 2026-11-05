New Tashkent Project Takes Center Stage At Uzbekistan-Poland Economic Talks

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Officials from Uzbekistan and Poland met in Tashkent on November 4 to discuss scaling up bilateral trade and channeling Polish investment into key national initiatives, including the high-profile New Tashkent development project. Discussions focused on deepening economic cooperation across renewable energy, construction, logistics, and infrastructure.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, the issues were discussed at a meeting between Akram Aliyev, Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, and Andrzej Arendarski, president of the Polish Chamber of Commerce.

The parties reviewed the current state of trade and economic relations and explored opportunities to increase mutual trade, attract Polish investors and implement joint projects.

The discussions covered potential cooperation in tourism, information technology, construction, green energy, logistics, pharmaceuticals, education and labor migration.

Particular attention was given to opportunities for Polish companies to participate in renewable energy and construction projects in Uzbekistan, including initiatives within the New Tashkent development program.

In addition, the sides discussed strengthening direct business contacts, facilitating exchanges of business delegations and organizing joint events to promote investment opportunities and advance prospective projects.

Uzbekistan and Poland have been working to deepen their economic partnership, with trade, investment and industrial cooperation forming key areas of bilateral engagement. Poland is one of Uzbekistan's partners in the European Union, and both countries have been seeking to expand business ties, diversify trade and encourage Polish companies to participate in projects across Uzbekistan. Cooperation also covers agriculture, pharmaceuticals, information technology, renewable energy, transport and education, while regular diplomatic and business contacts provide a framework for identifying new investment opportunities.