Eesti Energia To Begin Preliminary Consultations On Collective Redundancies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 5 November 2026, the Eesti Energia Group will begin preliminary consultations on collective redundancies. The Group plans to reduce the total number of positions by 10%. Of these, 390 positions across Enefit Industry, Enefit Power and Eesti Energia AS are included in the proposed collective redundancies. The final number of positions affected will be known once the consultations are complete.

The restructuring is part of the Group's plan to reduce fixed costs by 10% by 2027 and bring costs into line with its earnings capacity. In a changing energy market, lower fixed costs will help the Group remain competitive and maintain its investment-grade credit rating. The proposed reductions primarily concern non-critical positions in production support and support roles in the Group's central units.

Eesti Energia expects the planned restructuring to have no impact on service quality, security of electricity supply or electricity generation.

Further Information:

Danel Freiberg

Head of Treasury and Financial Risk Management

Eesti Energia AS

Tel: +372 5594 3838

Email: ...