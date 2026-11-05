Eesti Energia To Begin Preliminary Consultations On Collective Redundancies
The restructuring is part of the Group's plan to reduce fixed costs by 10% by 2027 and bring costs into line with its earnings capacity. In a changing energy market, lower fixed costs will help the Group remain competitive and maintain its investment-grade credit rating. The proposed reductions primarily concern non-critical positions in production support and support roles in the Group's central units.
Eesti Energia expects the planned restructuring to have no impact on service quality, security of electricity supply or electricity generation.
Further Information:
Danel Freiberg
Head of Treasury and Financial Risk Management
Eesti Energia AS
Tel: +372 5594 3838
Email: ...
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