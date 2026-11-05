OSB GROUP PLC - Directorate Change

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

5 November 2026

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Appointment of Fiona Clutterbuck as Chair Designate

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Fiona Clutterbuck as an independent Non-Executive Director and Chair Designate of the Company.

Fiona will join the boards of the Company, OneSavings Bank plc and Charter Court Financial Services Limited with effect from 9 November 2026. Subject to receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals, Fiona will succeed David Weymouth as Chair at the time of the Company's preliminary results presentation*.

Upon becoming a Non-Executive Director, Fiona will become a member of the Group Nomination and Governance Committee and the Group Remuneration and People Committee.

The appointment follows a comprehensive selection process led by the Senior Independent Director and supported by external advisers.

The Board has determined that Fiona is independent in character and judgement and satisfies the independence requirements of the UK Corporate Governance Code.

Fiona is currently Chair of AJ Bell plc and brings extensive executive and non-executive leadership experience across banking, insurance and wealth management. Her previous non-executive appointments include Paragon Banking Group plc, where she served as Chair from 2018 to 2022, M&G plc where she served as SID and then Chair from October 2020 to May 2023, together with Hargreaves Lansdown plc, Sampo plc and the Co-operative Bank. In her career she has also held a number of senior executive roles within UK banking and financial services organisations.

Fiona Clutterbuck said: "I am delighted to be joining OSB Group. It has built a leading position in its specialist markets, supported by talented colleagues, a clear strategy and a deep customer focus. I look forward to working with the Board to capitalise on the opportunities ahead and support the Group's continued success and sustainable long-term growth."

David Weymouth joined the Board of OneSavings Bank plc as Chair in September 2017 and, after briefly serving as Deputy Chair at the time of combination, he resumed the role of Chair of the Company in February 2020. He will step down as Chair and as a Director of the Company, OneSavings Bank plc and Charter Court Financial Services Limited when Fiona succeeds him at the time of the Company's preliminary results presentation*.

David Weymouth said: "It has been a privilege to serve on the Board since 2017 and as Chair since 2020. I am proud of what the Group has achieved during that period and confident that it is well positioned for future success.

Fiona is an excellent appointment and I look forward to working closely with her over the coming months to ensure a seamless transition."

Gareth Hoskin, Senior Independent Director, said: "Following a rigorous selection process, the Board is delighted to appoint Fiona Clutterbuck as David's successor. Fiona is a highly experienced Chair with a strong track record across banking and financial services. Her leadership experience, strategic insight and deep understanding of governance and regulation will be invaluable as OSB Group continues to deliver its strategy.

On behalf of the Board, I would also like to thank David for his outstanding leadership and contribution to the Group since joining the Board in 2017. The Board looks forward to working with him over the coming months to ensure a smooth and orderly transition."

Fiona is currently a director of AJ Bell plc. In the five years preceding the date of this announcement, Fiona has held the following directorships of publicly quoted companies:



AJ Bell plc (current Non-Executive Chair)

M&G plc (Senior Independent Director and Interim Chair)

Sampo plc (Non-Executive Director) Paragon Banking Group plc (Non-Executive Chair)

There are no further disclosures required pursuant to UKLR 6.4.8R in respect of Fiona Clutterbuck's appointment.

The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Jason Elphick, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary. All enquiries should be directed to Investor Relations or Brunswick Group, contact details below.

* date to be announced

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC

Investor relations

Alexander Holcroft t: 01634 838 973

Group Director of Investor Relations Email:...

Brunswick Group

Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OneSavings Bank plc (OSB) began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group is funded by retail savings originated through the long-established Kent Reliance name, which takes deposits online and through a network of branches in the South East of England and Charter Savings Bank brand. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes and the Bank of England's funding facilities. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.

OneSavings Bank (OSB)

OSB primarily targets market sub-sectors that offer high growth potential and attractive risk-adjusted returns in which it can take a leading position and where it has established expertise, platforms and capabilities. These include private rented sector Buy-to-Let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, development finance and asset finance. OSB originates mortgages via specialist brokers and independent financial advisers through its specialist brands including Rely and InterBay Commercial.

Charter Court Financial Services Group (CCFS)

CCFS focuses on providing specialist residential and bridging lending through its Precise brand.