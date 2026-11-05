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9M 2026: Novonesis Delivered 7% Organic Sales Growth, Confirming Full-Year Outlook


Date: 2026-11-05 02:16:22

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COPENHAGEN, Denmark – November 5, 2026. Novonesis delivered strong Q3 sales leading to 9M financial results at 7% organic sales growth and adjusted EBITDA margin of 37.9%. In addition, our 2026 outlook is confirmed at 7-8% organic sales growth with an adjusted EBITDA margin at the higher end of the 37-38% range.

Ester Baiget, President & CEO:

Highlights of our 9M 2026 results:

  • Strong broad-based organic sales growth of 7% (Q3: 6%) including around 1 pp negative effect from exiting certain countries.
  • Food & Health Biosolutions grew 9% (Q3: 8%) organically driven by Food & Beverages and include ~2 pp negative effect from exiting certain countries; Planetary Health Biosolutions grew 6% (Q3: 4%) organically.
  • Developed markets grew 7% (Q3: 6%) organically and emerging markets 6% (Q3: 5%) including close to 3 pp negative effect from exiting certain countries.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin at 37.9% (Q3: 38.3%), 60bps (Q3: 120bps) higher than last year incl. a minor currency headwind.
  • NIBD/EBITDA at 1.7x, and free cash flow before acquisitions at 17% of sales. CAPEX-to-sales ratio at 10.2% as planned.
  • 2026 outlook confirmed: 7-8% organic sales growth including a close to 1 pp negative effect from exiting certain countries. Q4 organic sales growth indicated at high-single digit. Adj. EBITDA margin expected at the higher end of 37-38% range.
  • Acquisition of the remaining 77% of MicroBioGen completed on October 1, giving full access to an attractive yeast platform.
  • Share buyback as of September 30, 2026, for a total of EUR 14.8 million out of the EUR 75 million program for 2026.

Here is the link to the investor call on Novonesis' 9M 2026 results on November 5, 2026 at 9:00 CET: Novonesis 9M 2026 Results

Media relations
Benjamin Hjorth
Senior Press Manager
... +45 30 77 13 12

Tobias Bjorklund
Head of Investor Relations
...


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