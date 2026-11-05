9M 2026: Novonesis Delivered 7% Organic Sales Growth, Confirming Full-Year Outlook

Here is the link to the investor call on Novonesis' 9M 2026 results on November 5, 2026 at 9:00 CET: Novonesis 9M 2026 Results

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