Prdots Launches In Dubai, Bringing Earned Media, Digital PR, AI Visibility And Link Building Services To Businesses Across The UAE

Dubai-based PR and digital communications agency aims to help startups, growing businesses and established brands strengthen their media presence, search visibility and online authority.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRDots, a newly launched public relations and digital communications agency headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, has announced its official entry into the UAE market. The agency will provide earned media, digital public relations, AI search visibility and strategic link building services to businesses seeking to establish credibility, strengthen their digital presence and expand their reach across regional and international markets.

Founded by Suvrangsu Das, a public relations and media professional with more than eight years of industry experience, PRDots brings together traditional media relations and modern digital visibility strategies. The agency has been established to address the evolving communications needs of startups, technology companies, B2B organizations and international businesses operating in the UAE.

As Dubai continues to attract international entrepreneurs, technology companies and global investors, businesses are increasingly competing for attention across traditional media, search engines and AI-powered discovery platforms.

PRDots aims to help organizations navigate this changing environment through an integrated approach that combines editorial outreach, reputation development, search engine optimization and AI-focused content visibility.

Bridging Traditional Public Relations and Modern Digital Discovery

The launch of PRDots comes at a time when the way consumers and business decision-makers discover brands is changing.

While traditional news publications and search engines remain important sources of information, AI-powered platforms such as ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Perplexity and other conversational search tools are creating additional channels through which businesses can be discovered.

PRDots has structured its services around this shift, combining established public relations practices with strategies designed to improve brand discoverability across multiple digital environments.

The agency's approach focuses on building credible third-party references, securing relevant editorial opportunities, strengthening website authority and improving the quality and accessibility of information available about its clients.

“Over the past eight years, I have seen how public relations has evolved from traditional media coverage into a much broader digital visibility discipline,” said Rachita Chettri, Co-Founder of PRDots.

“Today, businesses need more than publicity. They need credibility, authoritative media references, a strong presence in search results and a clear digital identity that can be discovered across emerging AI platforms. We launched PRDots in Dubai to help businesses address these needs through a more integrated and measurable approach.”

Four Core Services Designed for Modern Businesses

PRDots is launching with four primary service areas:

1. Earned Media and Media Relations

PRDots will help businesses identify relevant editorial opportunities and connect with journalists, editors and publications covering their industries.

Services include media outreach, journalist engagement, expert commentary opportunities, executive profiling, thought leadership campaigns and editorial story development.

The agency will focus on building long-term media relationships and pursuing coverage based on editorial relevance, newsworthiness and audience interest.

2. Digital Public Relations

The agency's digital PR services will combine storytelling, media outreach and search visibility strategies to support brand awareness and online reputation.

Campaigns may include data-driven stories, industry insights, company announcements, founder interviews, digital media outreach and targeted communications initiatives.

PRDots will also support international companies entering the UAE market with localized communications strategies designed to reach relevant audiences.

3. AI Visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO)

Recognizing the growing role of artificial intelligence in online information discovery, PRDots will offer AI visibility services focused on helping businesses improve how their brands and expertise are represented across AI-assisted search experiences.

These services will include AI visibility assessments, content structure recommendations, entity and brand consistency improvements, authoritative citation development and strategies aligned with generative engine optimization and answer engine optimization.

The objective is to help businesses create reliable, accessible and well-supported digital information that AI-powered discovery systems can identify and reference.

4. Strategic Link Building and Organic Search Authority

PRDots will provide manual outreach-based link building services designed to strengthen website authority and organic search performance.

Services will include relevant guest contributions, editorial backlinks, contextual placements, digital PR-led link acquisition and industry-specific outreach campaigns.

The agency will prioritize relevance, editorial quality and sustainable SEO practices rather than automated link schemes or low-quality link networks.

Supporting Dubai's Growing Startup and B2B Ecosystem

PRDots plans to serve businesses across sectors including technology, SaaS, fintech, professional services, real estate, healthcare, e-commerce and other B2B industries.

Dubai's position as an international business hub creates opportunities for companies seeking regional and global exposure. However, establishing credibility in a competitive market requires more than a website or paid advertising.

PRDots intends to support both UAE-based businesses expanding internationally and overseas organizations entering the Middle Eastern market.

Its services will be structured around the specific communications objectives of each client, whether introducing a new brand, strengthening executive visibility, building industry authority or improving organic discoverability.

A Focus on Credibility, Transparency and Measurable Outcomes

PRDots will emphasize clear campaign objectives, relevant media targeting and transparent reporting.

Depending on the engagement, campaign performance may be evaluated through earned media coverage, publication relevance, referral traffic, backlink quality, organic visibility and changes in brand discoverability.

The agency also recognizes that earned editorial coverage and third-party AI citations are subject to independent editorial decisions and platform algorithms. Its services will therefore focus on improving the underlying quality, relevance and credibility of clients' digital presence rather than promising specific editorial outcomes or AI recommendations.

“Our vision is to build PRDots into a trusted communications partner for ambitious businesses in Dubai and beyond,” Das added.

“We believe the future of PR lies at the intersection of earned media, digital authority and AI-driven discovery. Our goal is to help companies become more visible, more credible and easier to discover wherever their customers are searching.”

Building a Global Communications Agency from Dubai

With its launch in the UAE, PRDots intends to develop a regional client base while supporting international communications campaigns across key markets, including the United States, United Kingdom, Europe and Asia.

The agency's longer-term strategy includes expanding its media outreach capabilities, developing industry-specific PR solutions and introducing more structured AI visibility measurement and reporting services.

PRDots will initially focus on providing tailored communications support to startups, growing companies and B2B organizations seeking integrated public relations and digital authority services.

About PRDots

PRDots is a Dubai-based public relations and digital communications agency specializing in earned media, digital PR, AI visibility and strategic link building. Founded by Suvrangsu Das, who brings more than eight years of experience in public relations and media, the agency helps startups, B2B companies and established businesses strengthen their credibility, expand their media presence and improve discoverability across traditional search and emerging AI-powered platforms.

With the brand philosophy “Get Discovered. Build Authority. Earn Trust.”, PRDots combines media relations, strategic storytelling and organic visibility services to support businesses operating in the UAE and international markets.

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