DDP Property Founder Zaki Ameer: Australian Mortgage Stress At 18-Year High As Cash Rate Reaches 4.85 Percent

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DDP Property, an Australian residential and commercial property services firm, has released an analysis of how the Reserve Bank of Australia's 2026 rate cycle is affecting borrowers, buyers, and investors. The analysis finds mortgage stress at its highest level since 2008 and projects that the full impact of this year's rate rises will arrive in mid-to-late 2027.The fifth cash rate increase of 2026 has lifted the official rate to 4.85 percent, the highest level since 2008. Mortgage stress now affects 32.5 percent of Australian mortgage holders, about 1.79 million people, up from a three-year low of 23.9 percent in January 2026.Key FindingsThe 2026 rate rises have cut average borrowing capacity by almost $90,000, changing which buyers can enter the market and at what price points. More than 52,000 households moved into mortgage stress in the second quarter alone, taking the national total to 421,725.Stress has spread beyond outer suburban mortgage belts into blue-chip areas. Western Australia added 14,746 stressed households in three months. Severe stress rose 515 percent in Sydney's Bilgola and 278 percent in Melbourne's Hampton.“The cash rate headline is one signal among several,” said Zaki Ameer, Founder of DDP Property.“I track the delay before rate rises reach households, where stress concentrates, and how far stress readings sit above actual arrears. Stress is high and arrears remain low, which tells me the market has not fully repriced risk.”The Lag Effect: Why 2027 Is the Year to WatchMonetary policy operates with a transmission lag of 12 to 24 months. Across hiking cycles since 1981, the average delay between the final rate increase and recession has been 11 months. As more borrowers roll off pandemic-era fixed rates, the analysis projects that the full weight of the 2026 increases will reach households in mid-to-late 2027.Defaults remain low. The RBA's Financial Stability Review found about 1 percent of variable-rate owner-occupier borrowers in cash flow shortfall at the end of 2025, indicating that forced selling has not reached the market at scale.Commercial Property Holds Up Under High RatesAccording to industry data cited in the analysis, a well-positioned commercial property can absorb mortgage rates above 9 percent before costing the owner money, while residential investments break even at about 4.1 percent, below the current cash rate. Commercial net yields of 4.5 to 6 percent compare with residential gross yields of 3.5 to 4 percent, a yield architecture that protects cash flow when borrowing costs rise.Commercial loan rates currently range from 6.25 to 10.5 percent. Even at those levels, commercial assets with strong lease covenants remain cash flow positive in this cycle, while most residential investments do not.Supply Still Drives Price in Key MarketsBrisbane and Perth continue to record six-figure price gains on tight supply. Sydney's median house price is forecast to reach $1.63 million by the end of 2026, showing that supply-constrained markets retain pricing power despite higher rates.Transaction activity has slowed elsewhere. Auction clearance rates have stayed below 50 percent since late May 2026, and capital city home sales are down 16.2 percent year over year. The analysis identifies borrower confidence that rates have peaked as the key trigger for a broader recovery.Economists broadly expect the RBA to hold through the rest of 2026, and CommBank forecasts possible cuts in August and November 2027, subject to inflation and labor market data.Outlook for Buyers and InvestorsThe analysis outlines three priorities for market participants: reassessing borrowing capacity at current rates, evaluating commercial assets where yields support cash flow at current lending rates, and planning around the lag timeline into 2027, when repricing opportunities are most likely to emerge.“I see the next twelve months as a positioning window,” Ameer said.“Due diligence, finance structure, and access to off-market and below-market stock will shape outcomes more than the timing of the first rate cut.”

Zaki Ameer

DDP Property

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DDP Property Founder Zaki Ameer: Australian Mortgage Stress at 18-Year High as Cash Rate Reaches 4.85 Percent News Provided By DDP PROPERTY November 05, 2026, 07:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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