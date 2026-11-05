Basil Joseph-Starrer Raawadi's Makers Release First Single 'Adra Parama' From Film

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 5 (IANS) The makers of director Vignesh Vadivel's bilingual comedy entertainer 'Raawadi', featuring Malayalam actor Basil Joseph and Tamil actor L K Akshay Kumar in the lead roles, have now released the first single of the film, 'Adra Parama', much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The production house Seven Screen Studio took to its social media timelines to share the link to the first single.

It wrote, "#AdraParama out now First warning #Raawadi From 24.12.2026 Worldwide @7screenstudio A @jenmartinmusic chaos. Chaos in Vocals: @Arivubeing. Chaos Written by: #LyrikistUdhay."

The peppy, foot-tapping fast-paced number has been composed by Jen Martin and sung by Arivu. Lyrics for the song have been penned by 'Lyrikist' Udhay.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had announced in March this year that the shooting of the film had been wrapped.

Seven Screen Studios, while announcing the conclusion of filming, had said, "It's a wrap for #Raawadi. Summer 2026. @7screenstudio Starring: @basiljoseph25 @lk_akshaykumar @JafferJiky #NobleJames @meshariqhassan7 @chaleswaran #AishwaryaSharma."

Produced by S.S. Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio, the film has been simultaneously made in Tamil and Malayalam with the same title.

A teaser that was released by the makers earlier showed Basil Joseph playing a character called Abbas in the film while L K Akshay plays a character called Prabhu in the full-fledged entertainer.

The teaser made it evident that the story is set in a college in which Prabhu, who is a senior, calls the shots. From allocating "contracts" to supplying liquor to the college hostel block to rallying his group in a mob fight, Prabhu plays a crucial role.

Prabhu's gang comprises a bunch of nitwits such as Kicha (Noble K James) who believes that they are a bunch of bad people and that only bad dreams will come to bad people, an outrageously funny student who is looking to make a bomb called Jolly Joseph (Jaffer Sadiq) and Udhaya (Arunchaleswaran), a kind-hearted, spiritual person who is trying hard to fit into the gang.

It is under these circumstances that Abbas arrives in the college and a problem erupts inside the gang. While one half of the gang believes that Abbas will be able to solve the problem, Prabhu believes Abbas himself is the cause of the problem...

'Raawadi', which marks the directorial debut of Vignesh Vadivel, will also feature John Vijay, Sathyan, Shariq Hassan, and actress Aishwarya Sharma, among others.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Leon Britto and music by Jen Martin. Editing is being done by Barath Vikraman, and art direction is being overseen by P. S. Hariharan.

Priya has served as the costume designer, with K. Arun and Manikandan serving as executive producers.