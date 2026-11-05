Indian Exchanges Well-Positioned For Growth But Need Diversification

Indian Stock Exchanges Poised for Growth

Indian stock exchanges are well-positioned for long-term growth, backed by strong liquidity, increasing investor participation and high operating leverage. However, their heavy dependence on transaction-based revenue makes earnings vulnerable to regulatory changes and fluctuations in trading activity, according to a report by Kotak Institutional Equities. The report said Indian exchanges enjoy strong competitive advantages, including established liquidity pools, high operating leverage and significant growth potential. However, it cautioned that dependence on transaction-based income makes revenue growth less predictable, as earnings remain sensitive to changes in regulations and market trading activity.

Learning from Global Counterparts

Comparing Indian exchanges with their global counterparts, Kotak noted that leading international exchanges have diversified their businesses beyond trading by expanding into clearing, indices, data analytics, connectivity and technology services. Exchanges such as CME and Cboe benefit from strong network effects through benchmark derivative contracts, while Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), Nasdaq and Deutsche Börse have expanded their operations into several additional business segments. This has helped global exchanges build more diversified and recurring revenue streams, reducing their dependence on trading volumes.

Market Metrics and Future Potential

The report noted that Indian exchanges compare favourably with global peers in terms of market growth and scalability. They also report higher profit margins and return ratios than most international exchanges. However, these strong financial metrics partly reflect the limited diversification of Indian exchanges beyond transaction-based revenues, indicating significant room for expanding into other business areas. Kotak also highlighted that global exchanges such as Deutsche Börse and Nasdaq have entered technology licensing, creating additional revenue opportunities beyond their traditional trading businesses.

Strategic Expansion Opportunities

"Indian exchanges are largely integrated with key missing pieces such as depositories," the report said, pointing out that domestic exchanges do not have full ownership of depository businesses and instead hold minority stakes in CDSL and NSDL. The report said the next phase of growth for Indian exchanges would depend on expanding existing liquidity pools, developing new market segments and generating more revenue from data, indices, connectivity and other related services. This would help Indian exchanges diversify their income sources and reduce their dependence on trading activity, while creating additional opportunities for long-term growth.

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