Garbage Piles Up In Bhopal As Sanitation Workers Strike Before Diwali

Sanitation Strike Leads to Garbage Accumulation in Bhopal

As sanitation workers are on strike for the past two days over their demands, heaps of garbage have accumulated across Bhopal, causing inconvenience to traders and customers, particularly in the city's prominent New Market area ahead of Diwali. The lack of sanitation arrangements in one of Bhopal's busiest shopping destinations has left traders struggling to maintain cleanliness outside their shops. Customers visiting the market for festive shopping are also facing inconvenience, with garbage scattered across the premises and garbage collection vehicles remaining off the roads amid the ongoing strike.

Workers Demand Salary Hike and Regularization

A sanitation worker, who drives a garbage collection vehicle for the Bhopal Municipal Corporation, said the strike had continued for two days as their demands had not been addressed.“We are sanitation workers and have been moving around to see the condition of garbage in the city. The entire sanitation workers of Bhopal Municipal Corporation have been on strike for the past two days, but nobody is paying attention to our concerns. Employees who were promised regularisation after two years have been waiting for the past 10 years. They have still not been regularised. Daily-wage workers receive a salary of Rs 10,900, which is insufficient to raise a family. We demand either regularisation and an increase in our salary to Rs 25,000,” he said.

Impact on Shoppers and Traders

Meanwhile, a consumer visiting New Market expressed disappointment over the condition of the market, saying the sight of garbage was particularly unpleasant at a prominent shopping destination.“I had come to the market for breakfast and was surprised to see garbage scattered everywhere. The market used to be clean, but today the entire area is in a very bad condition. I do not know the reason behind the situation, but the sight is unpleasant. Anyone visiting this place would not like to see such a scene, especially in a market like New Market, where so much plastic and garbage is lying around. It is a market hub of Bhopal, and people from across the city visit this place and appreciate it," the customer said.

Trader Nazar Khan also expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of the market, saying the absence of sanitation workers had affected business establishments.“Sanitation workers are on strike over their demands, and since they are not coming to clean the market, you can see its condition. The entire market is littered with garbage. Looking at it, one would hardly recognise this place as New Market. It looks more like a garbage market. Earlier, the market used to be beautifully decorated during Diwali and other festivals, but this year it looks like a garbage market," he said.

Another sanitation worker reiterated the demands, including a salary hike, regularisation of employees, better medical facilities and weekly leave.“Our demand is that our salary should be increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 and employees working on a contractual basis should be regularised. We should also be provided proper medical facilities and leave. We are made to work for 30 days without a single day off. Diwali is approaching, and what can we do with a salary of Rs 10,000? Even getting the house painted is difficult with that amount. Our strike will continue until our demands are fulfilled,” he said.

The ongoing strike has disrupted sanitation services in the city at a time when markets are witnessing increased footfall ahead of the Diwali festival, leaving residents and traders concerned over the mounting garbage. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)