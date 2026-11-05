Former Indonesian President Jokowi Testifies in University Diploma Defamation Trial
(MENAFN) Former Indonesian President Joko Widodo, widely known as Jokowi, appeared before a court on Thursday to testify in a defamation case stemming from allegations that his university diploma was falsified.
Jokowi attended proceedings at the East Jakarta District Court in a case involving several defendants, including former minister Roy Suryo, who questioned the authenticity of the former president's academic credentials.
Upon arriving at the courthouse, Jokowi said he had brought his educational diplomas with him.
"All of them are on me," he said.
A crowd of supporters gathered outside the court to express their backing for the former president, chanting messages of encouragement.
"Do not be afraid, Mr. Jokowi. We trust you. We are ready to be with you to defend the truth," they shouted.
Authorities increased security around the courthouse, deploying additional police personnel and introducing traffic diversions to manage the situation during Jokowi's appearance.
The case involves Suryo and health activist Tifauzia Tyassuma, better known as Dokter Tifa, who face accusations of defamation and slander after publicly challenging the authenticity of Jokowi's undergraduate diploma.
Both defendants were arrested in June but were subsequently released shortly afterward.
Jokowi attended proceedings at the East Jakarta District Court in a case involving several defendants, including former minister Roy Suryo, who questioned the authenticity of the former president's academic credentials.
Upon arriving at the courthouse, Jokowi said he had brought his educational diplomas with him.
"All of them are on me," he said.
A crowd of supporters gathered outside the court to express their backing for the former president, chanting messages of encouragement.
"Do not be afraid, Mr. Jokowi. We trust you. We are ready to be with you to defend the truth," they shouted.
Authorities increased security around the courthouse, deploying additional police personnel and introducing traffic diversions to manage the situation during Jokowi's appearance.
The case involves Suryo and health activist Tifauzia Tyassuma, better known as Dokter Tifa, who face accusations of defamation and slander after publicly challenging the authenticity of Jokowi's undergraduate diploma.
Both defendants were arrested in June but were subsequently released shortly afterward.
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