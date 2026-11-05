COP31 Offers Chance to Turn Climate Goals into Global Economic Action
(MENAFN) The upcoming United Nations climate conference in Türkiye provides an important opportunity to translate international climate commitments into tangible economic measures, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said Wednesday.
Writing ahead of COP31, which is due to open next week in the Mediterranean city of Antalya, Lagarde stressed that the growing economic burden of climate change makes early action essential to safeguarding Europe.
"The COP31 summit in Antalya, which begins next week, is an opportunity to turn ambition into action on a global scale," Lagarde wrote.
"This summer will not be the last of its kind; extreme heat will return more often and with greater force, and its costs will fall hardest on those least able to bear them," she added.
Lagarde noted that Europe is experiencing warming at nearly twice the global average, describing this summer's unprecedented heat waves, drought conditions and wildfires as a human and ecological disaster that resulted in more than 30,000 additional deaths.
Fires devastated approximately 400,000 hectares of land across Spain and France. Meanwhile, exceptionally low water levels in the Rhine and Danube interfered with key shipping corridors and limited the availability of cooling water for nuclear power plants.
Writing ahead of COP31, which is due to open next week in the Mediterranean city of Antalya, Lagarde stressed that the growing economic burden of climate change makes early action essential to safeguarding Europe.
"The COP31 summit in Antalya, which begins next week, is an opportunity to turn ambition into action on a global scale," Lagarde wrote.
"This summer will not be the last of its kind; extreme heat will return more often and with greater force, and its costs will fall hardest on those least able to bear them," she added.
Lagarde noted that Europe is experiencing warming at nearly twice the global average, describing this summer's unprecedented heat waves, drought conditions and wildfires as a human and ecological disaster that resulted in more than 30,000 additional deaths.
Fires devastated approximately 400,000 hectares of land across Spain and France. Meanwhile, exceptionally low water levels in the Rhine and Danube interfered with key shipping corridors and limited the availability of cooling water for nuclear power plants.
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