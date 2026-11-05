Norway Welcomes US Election Results as Victory for Democracy
(MENAFN) Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide characterized the outcome of the US midterm elections as a "victory for democracy" on Wednesday, highlighting the Republican Party's acceptance of the results, according to reports.
"The election here has gone well, and the losing party, namely Trump and the Republicans, has recognized the outcome. I think we should be happy about that. That in itself is important in our day and age," Eide said.
He viewed the results as an indication that American voters were becoming increasingly dissatisfied with the MAGA movement and the country's deepening political divisions.
“I think this is very much a very clear response from the American majority that they have had enough of MAGA and want a different course. They have had enough of polarization,” he added.
Eide recognized that the US president continues to exercise considerable authority over foreign policy but maintained that the election outcome could restrict Trump's ability to reshape the country according to his political vision.
Meanwhile, Norwegian economic analyst Ketil Solvik-Olsen, affiliated with the Civita research institute, suggested that the election results challenged perceptions of widespread political divisions within American society.
"Americans are not as polarized as people would like them to be. It is polarized at the top, but not necessarily at the grassroots," Solvik-Olsen said.
He explained that strongly partisan voices frequently dominate political discussions in the United States, despite the presence of a considerable number of Americans whose political positions remain closer to the center.
"The election here has gone well, and the losing party, namely Trump and the Republicans, has recognized the outcome. I think we should be happy about that. That in itself is important in our day and age," Eide said.
He viewed the results as an indication that American voters were becoming increasingly dissatisfied with the MAGA movement and the country's deepening political divisions.
“I think this is very much a very clear response from the American majority that they have had enough of MAGA and want a different course. They have had enough of polarization,” he added.
Eide recognized that the US president continues to exercise considerable authority over foreign policy but maintained that the election outcome could restrict Trump's ability to reshape the country according to his political vision.
Meanwhile, Norwegian economic analyst Ketil Solvik-Olsen, affiliated with the Civita research institute, suggested that the election results challenged perceptions of widespread political divisions within American society.
"Americans are not as polarized as people would like them to be. It is polarized at the top, but not necessarily at the grassroots," Solvik-Olsen said.
He explained that strongly partisan voices frequently dominate political discussions in the United States, despite the presence of a considerable number of Americans whose political positions remain closer to the center.
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