Small Points Activate Greater Safety: China Railway 23Rd Bureau's Shenzhen-Shanwei Railway Project Innovates Safety Management Model

MENAFN - GetNews)To thoroughly implement the requirements of high-quality development, China Railway 23rd Bureau has made safety management a key focus during the construction of the Shenzhen-Shanwei Railway SSSG-5 Section. Centered on its“Management Improvement Initiative,” the project has strengthened the safety production responsibility system for all personnel and introduced an innovative Safety Points Supermarket. Through positive incentives, the initiative encourages employees to actively participate in safety management and further improves the project's overall safety performance.

Considering the project's on-track construction activities, numerous high-risk operations, and complex work procedures, the project team has introduced a dedicated incentive system that awards points for identifying and reporting safety hazards. Through the“Hazard Reporting at Your Fingertips” WeChat mini-program, all project participants can report potential safety risks. Management personnel and frontline workers are encouraged to identify and submit reports on various safety hazards at the construction site. When frontline workers discover a potential risk, they can take photographs and upload them through the mini-program. After on-site verification by the Safety Supervision Department and completion of corrective measures and follow-up inspections, the person submitting the report receives safety points based on the assessed risk level.

The project has also installed a 24-hour intelligent, unmanned redemption cabinet stocked with practical items, including personal protective equipment, daily necessities, and small construction tools. Participants can scan a QR code through the mobile mini-program and use points from their personal accounts to redeem the items they need. The process is simple and convenient, while records of all points earned and items redeemed are automatically retained, ensuring traceability throughout the process. The safety points incentive system covers project management personnel, subcontracting teams, and frontline workers. Supporting measures include confidentiality of reported information, closed-loop hazard rectification, and accountability procedures based on the severity of violations, ensuring the system operates in a standardized and orderly manner.

The Safety Points Supermarket has gained broad recognition among site management personnel and frontline workers. Previously, hazard identification relied mainly on routine inspections conducted by designated safety officers. Now, proactively identifying, photographing, and reporting potential hazards has become a regular practice at the construction site. The initiative has effectively encouraged all personnel to participate in hazard identification and rectification, expanded the reach of safety supervision, and fostered a workplace culture in which everyone participates in and contributes to safety oversight. It is helping establish a strong safety foundation for the construction of the Shenzhen-Shanwei Railway.

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China Railway 23rd Bureau Group Co., Ltd. is a leading construction enterprise dedicated to executing vital livelihood initiatives and public welfare projects. The company successfully completed the main structure of the Weishan County Resident Relocation & Disaster Avoidance Project, showcasing advanced engineering expertise and strict quality standards. Through innovative management, BIM technology, and green construction practices, they consistently deliver critical infrastructure that enhances local living conditions and community development.