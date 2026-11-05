Madrid Partners Returns As GNEX 2027 Bronze Sponsor, Continuing Longstanding Partnership

MENAFN - GetNews) Renowned performance coach Jim Madrid, GNEX's emcee since 2012, continues his support of the conference, bringing decades of expertise in leadership, mindset and achieving extraordinary results.

Orlando, Fla. - November 5, 2026 - Perspective Group today announced that Madrid Partners will return as a Bronze Sponsor of GNEX 2027, taking place May 18-20, 2027, at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas. Led by internationally recognized performance coach, keynote speaker and author Jim Madrid, the company's continued support reflects a longstanding relationship with GNEX and a shared commitment to leadership development, meaningful business relationships and helping executives achieve greater success.

Madrid has been the emcee of GNEX Conferences since 2012, becoming a familiar and influential presence throughout the event's history. His engaging personality, motivational insights and ability to connect with audiences have made him an integral part of the GNEX experience, helping establish the energy, enthusiasm and collaborative atmosphere for which the conference is known.

Through Madrid Partners, he brings more than three decades of experience working with Fortune 500 executives, professional athletes and organizations seeking to unlock potential and improve performance. The company's coaching and development programs focus on the power of mindset, resilience and personal responsibility to help individuals and teams overcome challenges, strengthen leadership and achieve lasting results.

Madrid's approach to performance was shaped early in his career at Nordstrom, where he was mentored by Jim and Bruce Nordstrom. Those experiences helped establish his belief that attitude and mindset are fundamental drivers of success, a philosophy he has since shared with business leaders and organizations around the world.

His message also carries a deeply personal dimension. After being diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic and lung cancer and facing a less than 1% chance of survival, Madrid drew upon the principles of optimism, gratitude and resilience that have defined his professional career. His experience has further strengthened his perspective on overcoming adversity and the importance of maintaining a positive mindset in the face of extraordinary challenges.

For GNEX, Madrid Partners' continued sponsorship represents more than a traditional corporate partnership. It reinforces a relationship that has helped shape the conference experience for more than a decade, while bringing valuable expertise in leadership and human performance to an audience of senior executives and decision-makers.

“Jim Madrid has been part of the GNEX family since 2012, and his contribution to the conference goes far beyond his role as emcee,” said Paul Mattimoe, president and CEO of Perspective Group.“He has an extraordinary ability to energize a room, connect people and challenge even the most accomplished executives to think differently about what they can achieve. His enthusiasm and genuine passion for helping others succeed have become part of the GNEX experience, and we're delighted to have Madrid Partners continuing that relationship as a Bronze Sponsor in 2027.”

For Madrid Partners, sponsoring GNEX provides an opportunity to further strengthen relationships with business leaders who understand that organizational performance is driven not only by strategy and opportunity, but also by the mindset, resilience and leadership of the people responsible for delivering results.

“GNEX has been a special part of my professional journey for many years, and I've had the privilege of watching incredible relationships and business opportunities develop through this conference,” said Jim Madrid, founder of Madrid Partners.“What makes GNEX different is the genuine desire among attendees to connect, collaborate and help one another succeed. That's an environment I believe in wholeheartedly, and I'm proud that Madrid Partners can continue supporting an event that brings together such an inspiring community of leaders.”

Now in its 17th year, GNEX - the Growth Networking Experience - has established a distinctive conference format that places meaningful business connections at the center of the attendee experience. Bringing together senior executives from travel, hospitality, technology, artificial intelligence, capital, vacation rentals, loyalty and related industries, the conference creates opportunities for collaboration and business development across traditionally separate sectors.

Returning to Encore at Wynn Las Vegas, which previously hosted GNEX in 2022, the three-day event will feature executive keynotes, leadership discussions, interactive sessions, the GNEX Awards and a comprehensive program of networking and social experiences designed to connect influential decision-makers and accelerate new business opportunities.

As a Bronze Sponsor, Madrid Partners will benefit from brand visibility and engagement with an executive audience, while continuing to contribute to the leadership-focused conversations and positive energy that have become hallmarks of the GNEX experience.

Madrid Partners joins a growing roster of companies supporting GNEX 2027. Additional sponsorship opportunities remain available for organizations seeking to elevate their industry presence, develop strategic relationships and connect directly with senior-level decision-makers.

For more information about Madrid Partners, visit jimmadrid.

To register for GNEX 2027, visit gnexconference/register/.

For sponsorship opportunities, visit gnexconference/sponsorship/.

About Madrid Partners

Madrid Partners is a leadership and performance coaching organization led by renowned keynote speaker, performance coach and author Jim Madrid. Drawing on more than three decades of experience working with Fortune 500 executives, professional athletes and organizations, the company helps individuals and teams develop the mindset, resilience and leadership skills needed to overcome challenges, strengthen workplace culture and achieve exceptional performance. Through coaching, speaking and personal development programs, Madrid Partners promotes the belief that lasting success begins with mindset.

For more information, visit .

About GNEX Conference

Now in its 17th year, GNEX-the Growth Networking Experience-is an executive conference produced by Perspective Group, connecting senior leaders across travel, hospitality, technology, AI, capital, vacation rentals, loyalty and related sectors. Its networking-first format combines executive insights, structured introductions and shared experiences to help attendees build relationships, identify strategic partnerships and develop new business opportunities. GNEX 2027 marks the conference's 17th event, taking place May 18–20, 2027, at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas.

Learn more at gnexconference