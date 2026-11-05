King Departs For Kazakhstan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 5 (Petra) – Amman His Majesty King Abdullah II departed Jordan on Thursday for an official visit to Kazakhstan.

During the visit, His Majesty will hold talks with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana.

The King and President Tokayev will also co-chair a new round of the Aqaba Process meetings under the theme Security in the Field of Artificial Intelligence, with the participation of heads of state and international officials.

His Royal Highness Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.

//Petra// AA