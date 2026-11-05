Arab League Commends Re-Election Of Jordanian Judge Mahmoud Hmoud To ICJ

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

CAIRO, Nov. 5 (Petra) – The League of Arab States welcomed Thursday the re-election of Jordanian Judge Mahmoud Daifallah Hmoud to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for the 2027–2036 term, following an absolute majority vote in both the United Nations General Assembly and the Security Council.

In an official statement, the Pan-Arab organization extended warm congratulations to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on the milestone, describing the re-election as an endorsement of Arab legal and judicial expertise within top-tier international tribunals.

The Arab League highlighted Judge Hmoud's diplomatic and legal career, citing his contributions to international law during his tenure and former chairmanship of the UN International Law Commission (ILC).

The organization underscored that securing a seat on the principal judicial organ of the United Nations reinforces the Arab presence in international judicial bodies, advancing Arab contributions to upholding international legality, the rule of law, and the peaceful settlement of disputes under the UN Charter.

//Petra// AA