Eastern Military Zone Intercepts Narcotics Smuggling Attempt Via Guided Balloons

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 5 (Petra) – Border Guard units within the Eastern Military Zone on Thursday thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of narcotics into the Kingdom using guided balloons.

Military surveillance systems detected the airborne payloads attempting to cross the international border toward Jordanian territory. Border Guard units, in coordination with security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND), intercepted and downed the balloons inside Jordanian territory, seizing the illicit substances attached to them.

The confiscated narcotics were transferred to competent legal authorities for processing.

A statement from the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army (JAF) reaffirmed that the armed forces will act with full resolve against any threats to national security or territorial integrity. JAF emphasized that Border Guard units remain fully prepared to neutralize infiltration and smuggling attempts to safeguard the Kingdom's stability and public safety.

//Petra// AA