Qatar, US Seek Stronger Air Force Cooperation Through Military Talks
(MENAFN) Qatar and the United States have discussed expanding military coordination and strengthening cooperation between their air forces during a meeting between senior defense officials on Wednesday.
Qatar's Air Force Commander Faisal Khalid Al-Ghanem held discussions with US Air Forces Central Commander Daniel Lasica during the latter's visit to Qatar, according to a statement from the Qatari Defense Ministry.
The meeting was attended by members of the American commander's delegation alongside senior military officers representing both countries.
Discussions focused on matters of shared interest and potential opportunities to expand existing cooperation, improve coordination and develop relations between the two air forces.
The ministry did not disclose how long Lasica would remain in Qatar or provide further information about the specific issues addressed during the discussions.
The latest meeting follows another round of talks between the two military officials in the United States approximately one week earlier, during Al-Ghanem's visit in late October.
On Oct. 27, Qatar's Defense Ministry announced that Al-Ghanem had traveled to the US, where he met Lasica at Shaw Air Force Base.
His itinerary also included a visit to General Atomics' MQ-9B drone production facility in California, along with tours of several American defense companies.
Qatar's Air Force Commander Faisal Khalid Al-Ghanem held discussions with US Air Forces Central Commander Daniel Lasica during the latter's visit to Qatar, according to a statement from the Qatari Defense Ministry.
The meeting was attended by members of the American commander's delegation alongside senior military officers representing both countries.
Discussions focused on matters of shared interest and potential opportunities to expand existing cooperation, improve coordination and develop relations between the two air forces.
The ministry did not disclose how long Lasica would remain in Qatar or provide further information about the specific issues addressed during the discussions.
The latest meeting follows another round of talks between the two military officials in the United States approximately one week earlier, during Al-Ghanem's visit in late October.
On Oct. 27, Qatar's Defense Ministry announced that Al-Ghanem had traveled to the US, where he met Lasica at Shaw Air Force Base.
His itinerary also included a visit to General Atomics' MQ-9B drone production facility in California, along with tours of several American defense companies.
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