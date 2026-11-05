Technical Glitch Delays Biman's London-Dhaka Flight By Nearly Five Hours
The flight, bound for Dhaka via Sylhet, was scheduled to depart at 6:15 pm. Soon after boarding was completed, the pilots told passengers in a cockpit announcement that a technical fault had been found.
However, no details were shared about the nature of the problem or when the flight could depart at least until 10:30 pm, leaving passengers waiting for hours.
The aircraft eventually left London at 11:10 pm. It was cruising over India as of this writing and is expected to land in Sylhet at around 2:45 pm, according to ADS-B flight tracking information.
Technical glitches have been a regular issue for Biman Bangladesh Airlines aircraft in recent times.
On October 29, a similar issue was reported on an aircraft carrying Prime Minister Tarique Rahman from Japan to Dhaka. The plane left Tokyo's Narita airport five and a half hours behind schedule after the fault was fixed.
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