Russia Loses Another 2,380 Troops In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

The Russian army has also lost 12,454 tanks (+1), 25,643 armoured combat vehicles (+3), 51,902 artillery systems (+23), 2,254 multiple-launch rocket systems (+2), 1,738 air defence systems (+5), 452 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 3,077 ground robotic systems (+5), 596,221 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles (+1,163), 5,192 cruise missiles, 35 warships and boats, two submarines, 170,256 vehicles and fuel tankers (+375), and 4,873 units of special equipment (+2).

The figures are being updated and verified.

Defence Forces destroy more than 8,000 Russian drones and missiles in October

As Ukrinform previously reported, there were 179 combat engagements along the frontline. On the Pokrovsk direction, Russian forces made 16 attempts to break through Ukrainian defences, losing nearly 60 personnel.