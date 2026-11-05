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Russian Army Attacks Logistics Infrastructure In Bucha, One Injured

Russian Army Attacks Logistics Infrastructure In Bucha, One Injured


Date: 2026-11-05 02:09:36

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported the incident on Facebook.

A fire broke out at the site. Rescue workers from the Bucha district and other parts of the region are operating at the scene, with additional emergency response units deployed.

The fire has been contained. Emergency crews are continuing to extinguish remaining hotspots and dismantle damaged structures.

Read also: Russian drones attack Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring three damaging critical infrastructure

According to preliminary information, there were no fatalities. One man was injured.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on the evening of November 4, a Russian aerial attack caused a fire at a warehouse in the Bucha district.

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