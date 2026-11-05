ADF Neutralises 105 Russian Drones Since Yesterday Evening

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force announced this on Telegram.

Beginning at 18:00 on Wednesday, November 4, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with two Kh-35 guided missiles launched from the Black Sea and 128 attack drones, including Shahed-type drones (65 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones and Parodya decoy drones.

The drones were launched from the following directions: Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, temporarily occupied Donetsk, and Hvardiiske and Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The aerial attack was repelled by Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare (EW) and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defence Forces.

Defence Forces destroy more than 8,000 Russian drones and missiles in October

According to preliminary information, as of 08:00 on Thursday, November 5, Ukrainian air defence had shot down or suppressed 105 drones.

Several attack drones remained in Ukrainian airspace, and combat operations were ongoing.

Hits were recorded at 18 locations, while debris from intercepted targets fell at nine locations.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian drones attacked Dnipro and Samar in the Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring three people and causing fires at critical infrastructure facilities.