Azerbaijan's Victory Day Marked With Spectacular Musical Evening In Paris

By Alimat Aliyeva

A spectacular musical evening titled“Echoes of Honour” was held in Paris to mark November 8 – Azerbaijan's Victory Day. The event was organised by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in France, bringing together diplomats, distinguished guests, artists and members of the Azerbaijani community.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to France, Leyla Abdullayeva, addressed the audience at the opening ceremony, expressing her gratitude to members of the diplomatic corps and all guests in attendance. She noted that their presence reflected a genuine interest in Azerbaijan's history, people and cultural heritage.

The ambassador highlighted the significance of November 8 in Azerbaijan's modern history, paying tribute to the heroes who sacrificed their lives in the struggle to restore the country's territorial integrity.

“The honour of a nation is reflected in its collective memory, as well as in its ability to preserve its culture and pass its heritage on to future generations,” Abdullayeva said, drawing attention to the richness of Azerbaijan's musical traditions and their deep historical roots.

She also emphasised the symbolic importance of bringing Azerbaijani music to Paris, describing the concert as an opportunity to strengthen cultural ties between Azerbaijan and France.

“This musical dialogue in Paris carries a special meaning. It demonstrates the power of culture to bring peoples closer together, overcome barriers and build lasting connections between nations. May this evening become not only a moment of remembrance and pride, but also a celebration of beauty, sharing and Azerbaijani-French friendship. May 'Echoes of Honour' also resonate with the messages of peace, mutual respect and hope,” the ambassador said.

The concert programme featured outstanding works from both Azerbaijani and European musical traditions, showcasing the diversity and richness of Azerbaijan's classical music heritage.

Compositions by prominent Azerbaijani composers, including Uzeyir Hajibeyli, widely regarded as the founder of Azerbaijani classical music, Gara Garayev, Niyazi, Asaf Zeynally, Arif Malikov and Fikret Amirov, formed a central part of the evening's programme.

Their works were presented alongside masterpieces of European classical music, creating a musical dialogue between the two cultural traditions. The audience enjoyed excerpts from Georges Bizet and François Borne's Carmen, as well as Camille Saint-Saëns' Samson and Delilah.

The combination of Azerbaijani and European compositions highlighted music's unique ability to transcend cultural boundaries, bring nations together and foster lasting international relations.

The evening featured a distinguished line-up of performers and conductors, including Ayub Guliyev, Principal Conductor of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre; Savitri de Rochefort, conductor of the Zoastre Ensemble; People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fidan Hajiyeva; Honoured Artist Ramil Gasimov; and Azerbaijani musician Arahim Guliyev, who is based in France.

The event also incorporated a visual arts exhibition, with works by Azerbaijani artists Nargiz Guliyeva and Asmar Narimanbeyova displayed at the entrance to the concert hall.

By bringing together music and visual arts,“Echoes of Honour” offered guests a multifaceted celebration of Azerbaijan's cultural identity, artistic achievements and enduring friendship with France.