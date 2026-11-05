Azerbaijan Aims To More Than Double Aquaculture Production By 2030

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Azerbaijan plans to increase its annual aquaculture production from the current 3,400 tonnes to 7,700 tonnes by 2030, as part of broader efforts to strengthen domestic food production, reduce import dependence and expand export opportunities.

Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov announced the target on Thursday during the First Azerbaijan Regional Aquaculture Forum in Baku.

The planned increase of approximately 126% forms part of the government's strategy to develop the fisheries and aquaculture sectors over the next five years.

According to Mammadov, the State Program for the Development of the Production and Processing of Agricultural, Fishery, and Aquaculture Products for 2026–2030, approved by President Ilham Aliyev, establishes the principal objectives for the sector.

“The program envisages aligning the legal framework of the fisheries sector with international standards, digitizing management and control mechanisms, protecting fish stocks, and modernizing fish-breeding facilities. Furthermore, the objectives include identifying favorable production zones, strengthening breeding potential, establishing an aquaculture agro-park, and developing subsidy and incentive mechanisms,” the minister noted.

Mammadov emphasised that expanding fisheries and aquaculture production would contribute to food security, create employment opportunities in Azerbaijan's regions and support the development of entrepreneurship.

He stressed that achieving these objectives would require the introduction of modern production technologies, closer integration of scientific research into the industry and greater private investment.

The minister also highlighted the establishment of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Center, describing it as an important institutional step towards developing the sector through a coordinated management approach.

Among the centre's priorities are the protection of aquatic biological resources, the restoration of fish stocks and measures to combat illegal fishing.

“Effective cooperation between the state, the private sector, and the scientific community is essential to achieving these goals. As the Ministry of Agriculture, we place special emphasis on supporting the initiatives of entrepreneurs, promoting investment, expanding access to modern technologies, and increasing the production capacity of existing farms,” Mammadov stated.

The minister underlined that increased production must be accompanied by sustainable management of water resources, preservation of ecological balance, restoration of natural fish populations and protection of biodiversity.

He also called for stronger cooperation with Caspian littoral states and neighbouring countries, particularly in scientific research, specialist training and technology exchange.