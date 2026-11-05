Israeli Airstrikes Kill Civilian in Southern Lebanon Amid Renewed Attacks
(MENAFN) An Israeli airstrike targeting a motorcycle in southern Lebanon killed one person and left another injured on Wednesday, according to local reports, as Israeli military operations continued across several areas of the country.
The latest attack occurred despite a US-sponsored framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel reached in June, which aimed to address tensions between the two sides.
An Israeli drone targeted a motorcycle in Qabrikha, located in the Marjayoun district, resulting in the casualties, according to reports.
Israeli forces also conducted artillery bombardments against Mansouri and Majdal Zoun in the Tyre district. In addition, troops fired machine guns toward the Hujeir and Saluki valleys, which lie between the Marjayoun, Bint Jbeil and Nabatieh districts.
Another explosion was reported in Bani Hayyan, within the Marjayoun district, following an operation carried out by Israeli forces.
Meanwhile, Israeli drones conducted low-altitude flights over Beirut, its southern suburbs and the Zahrani area in southern Lebanon, according to local reports.
The latest escalation follows military-level technical discussions between Lebanese and Israeli representatives held on Oct. 20-21 in Tampa, Florida, under American sponsorship.
The meetings concluded without a publicly announced agreement or joint statement. However, reports indicated that both sides had agreed to continue negotiations despite persistent disagreements over Israel's withdrawal from Lebanese territory and the disarmament of Hezbollah.
The latest attack occurred despite a US-sponsored framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel reached in June, which aimed to address tensions between the two sides.
An Israeli drone targeted a motorcycle in Qabrikha, located in the Marjayoun district, resulting in the casualties, according to reports.
Israeli forces also conducted artillery bombardments against Mansouri and Majdal Zoun in the Tyre district. In addition, troops fired machine guns toward the Hujeir and Saluki valleys, which lie between the Marjayoun, Bint Jbeil and Nabatieh districts.
Another explosion was reported in Bani Hayyan, within the Marjayoun district, following an operation carried out by Israeli forces.
Meanwhile, Israeli drones conducted low-altitude flights over Beirut, its southern suburbs and the Zahrani area in southern Lebanon, according to local reports.
The latest escalation follows military-level technical discussions between Lebanese and Israeli representatives held on Oct. 20-21 in Tampa, Florida, under American sponsorship.
The meetings concluded without a publicly announced agreement or joint statement. However, reports indicated that both sides had agreed to continue negotiations despite persistent disagreements over Israel's withdrawal from Lebanese territory and the disarmament of Hezbollah.
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