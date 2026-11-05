Italy Reaffirms Strong US Partnership Following Democratic Election Gains
(MENAFN) Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Wednesday that Rome's relationship with Washington would remain stable despite the Democratic Party's victories in the US midterm elections, according to reports.
"We always respect the will of the American people," Tajani said.
He emphasized that the United States continues to be a strategic ally of Italy, stressing that his country would preserve its existing level of cooperation regardless of changes in the political balance within the US administration or Congress.
"We will continue to do so with the same loyalty and fairness with which we have worked with governments led by Democratic or Republican presidents," he said.
Meanwhile, Italy's League party urged respect for the electoral outcome, arguing that the results reflected voters' concerns about ongoing conflicts, international instability and increasing living expenses.
"When a people votes, their vote must always be respected and understood," the party said in a statement.
The political group also voiced hope that the election results would contribute to renewed diplomatic efforts aimed at ending wars and achieving lasting peace.
The Democratic Party secured majorities in both chambers of the US Congress following the Nov. 3 midterm elections, bringing an end to Republican control of the House of Representatives and Senate.
The newly elected congressional majorities are expected to formally assume their responsibilities in January 2027.
"We always respect the will of the American people," Tajani said.
He emphasized that the United States continues to be a strategic ally of Italy, stressing that his country would preserve its existing level of cooperation regardless of changes in the political balance within the US administration or Congress.
"We will continue to do so with the same loyalty and fairness with which we have worked with governments led by Democratic or Republican presidents," he said.
Meanwhile, Italy's League party urged respect for the electoral outcome, arguing that the results reflected voters' concerns about ongoing conflicts, international instability and increasing living expenses.
"When a people votes, their vote must always be respected and understood," the party said in a statement.
The political group also voiced hope that the election results would contribute to renewed diplomatic efforts aimed at ending wars and achieving lasting peace.
The Democratic Party secured majorities in both chambers of the US Congress following the Nov. 3 midterm elections, bringing an end to Republican control of the House of Representatives and Senate.
The newly elected congressional majorities are expected to formally assume their responsibilities in January 2027.
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