German Leaders Welcome Democratic Gains in US Midterm Elections
(MENAFN) German Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil congratulated the US Democratic Party on its “landslide victory” in the midterm elections on Wednesday, describing the outcome as a source of renewed confidence, according to reports.
“This certainly inspires confidence,” Klingbeil said.
He noted that American political developments had previously appeared to favor right-wing populist movements, but argued that the latest results demonstrated the strength of moderate political forces in the country.
“Our hand is extended,” he added, signaling Germany's willingness to engage with the new political landscape in Washington.
Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul expressed cautious optimism that the Democrats' electoral gains could encourage stronger congressional cooperation on military and financial assistance for Ukraine.
Speaking on the sidelines of a parliamentary session in Berlin, Wadephul said he was "somewhat confident" that the election outcome would create opportunities for increased discussions within Congress, including cooperation between Democrats and Republicans on supporting Kyiv.
He pointed out that both parties include influential lawmakers who strongly support Ukraine and understand that Russia's military campaign threatens security and freedom not only across Europe but also in the United States.
"Perhaps this also presents a new opportunity to launch fresh initiatives in certain areas," Wadephul said.
Despite the electoral setback for President Donald Trump, the German government reaffirmed Wednesday its intention “to continue its close cooperation” with Washington.
“This certainly inspires confidence,” Klingbeil said.
He noted that American political developments had previously appeared to favor right-wing populist movements, but argued that the latest results demonstrated the strength of moderate political forces in the country.
“Our hand is extended,” he added, signaling Germany's willingness to engage with the new political landscape in Washington.
Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul expressed cautious optimism that the Democrats' electoral gains could encourage stronger congressional cooperation on military and financial assistance for Ukraine.
Speaking on the sidelines of a parliamentary session in Berlin, Wadephul said he was "somewhat confident" that the election outcome would create opportunities for increased discussions within Congress, including cooperation between Democrats and Republicans on supporting Kyiv.
He pointed out that both parties include influential lawmakers who strongly support Ukraine and understand that Russia's military campaign threatens security and freedom not only across Europe but also in the United States.
"Perhaps this also presents a new opportunity to launch fresh initiatives in certain areas," Wadephul said.
Despite the electoral setback for President Donald Trump, the German government reaffirmed Wednesday its intention “to continue its close cooperation” with Washington.
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