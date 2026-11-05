UK Rejects Permanent Return of Parthenon Sculptures to Greece
(MENAFN) The British government does not intend to revise existing legislation to allow the permanent transfer of the Parthenon sculptures to Greece, although discussions over a possible temporary loan remain an option, according to reports published Wednesday.
During a House of Lords discussion on Tuesday, Culture Minister Baroness Twycross reaffirmed the government's position as several lawmakers called for the ancient Greek artifacts to be returned to Athens.
“The government doesn’t have any plans to change the law or introduce legislation to permit the Parthenon sculptures to be returned permanently,” Twycross said.
However, she indicated that the government supports continued negotiations between the British Museum and Greek officials regarding a potential loan arrangement.
The sculptures, widely known in Britain as the Elgin Marbles, were removed from the Acropolis in the early nineteenth century. Greek authorities maintain that their removal was “unlawful” and have repeatedly called for their return.
Current restrictions under the British Museum Act of 1963 significantly limit the institution's authority to dispose of or transfer ownership of objects in its collection.
During the parliamentary debate, several members of the House of Lords questioned whether a temporary lending arrangement would be an adequate alternative to permanently returning the sculptures to Greece.
Conservative lawmaker Viscount Hailsham, meanwhile, warned that approving a permanent transfer could establish an “unfortunate precedent” for other historical collections held by museums across Britain.
During a House of Lords discussion on Tuesday, Culture Minister Baroness Twycross reaffirmed the government's position as several lawmakers called for the ancient Greek artifacts to be returned to Athens.
“The government doesn’t have any plans to change the law or introduce legislation to permit the Parthenon sculptures to be returned permanently,” Twycross said.
However, she indicated that the government supports continued negotiations between the British Museum and Greek officials regarding a potential loan arrangement.
The sculptures, widely known in Britain as the Elgin Marbles, were removed from the Acropolis in the early nineteenth century. Greek authorities maintain that their removal was “unlawful” and have repeatedly called for their return.
Current restrictions under the British Museum Act of 1963 significantly limit the institution's authority to dispose of or transfer ownership of objects in its collection.
During the parliamentary debate, several members of the House of Lords questioned whether a temporary lending arrangement would be an adequate alternative to permanently returning the sculptures to Greece.
Conservative lawmaker Viscount Hailsham, meanwhile, warned that approving a permanent transfer could establish an “unfortunate precedent” for other historical collections held by museums across Britain.
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