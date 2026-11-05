Polish President Signals Readiness to Meet PM Amid Constitutional Crisis
(MENAFN) Polish President Karol Nawrocki is prepared to hold discussions with Prime Minister Donald Tusk over the country's intensifying constitutional crisis, although officials have yet to determine a date for the meeting, the president's spokesman said Wednesday.
"Whenever the prime minister needs to meet the president, the doors of the presidential palace are open," presidential spokesman Rafal Leskiewicz told public broadcaster Polish Radio.
The political confrontation intensified on Oct. 30 after Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska announced the suspension of Constitutional Tribunal President Bogdan Swieczkowski and declared herself the institution's new head. Nawrocki and his supporters rejected both actions, arguing that they had no legal basis.
Security tensions increased after Korwin-Piotrowska raised concerns about potential threats against judges and tribunal employees, prompting police deployment around the institution's premises. Demonstrations also broke out outside the building, leading Nawrocki to cut short his trip to Senegal and return to Warsaw.
The dispute reflects a prolonged political and legal confrontation over judicial appointments and constitutional powers between Tusk's governing coalition and the opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party, which introduced controversial changes to the judiciary during its previous time in government.
Leskiewicz emphasized the importance of arranging discussions between the two leaders without delay, indicating that a meeting could take place either later this week or early next week.
"There will certainly soon be room in the president's calendar for a meeting with the prime minister," he added.
"Whenever the prime minister needs to meet the president, the doors of the presidential palace are open," presidential spokesman Rafal Leskiewicz told public broadcaster Polish Radio.
The political confrontation intensified on Oct. 30 after Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska announced the suspension of Constitutional Tribunal President Bogdan Swieczkowski and declared herself the institution's new head. Nawrocki and his supporters rejected both actions, arguing that they had no legal basis.
Security tensions increased after Korwin-Piotrowska raised concerns about potential threats against judges and tribunal employees, prompting police deployment around the institution's premises. Demonstrations also broke out outside the building, leading Nawrocki to cut short his trip to Senegal and return to Warsaw.
The dispute reflects a prolonged political and legal confrontation over judicial appointments and constitutional powers between Tusk's governing coalition and the opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party, which introduced controversial changes to the judiciary during its previous time in government.
Leskiewicz emphasized the importance of arranging discussions between the two leaders without delay, indicating that a meeting could take place either later this week or early next week.
"There will certainly soon be room in the president's calendar for a meeting with the prime minister," he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment