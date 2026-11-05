“ASAN Khidmet” Is A Distinctive Azerbaijani Brand That Has Attracted International Interest - President Ilham Aliyev
“The sharing of this experience with more than 50 countries and its successful implementation in various countries demonstrate that 'ASAN Khidmet' is an effective institutional model for the delivery of public services,” the President emphasized.
An international summit titled "UN Governance Innovation Summit: Advancing Future-Ready Institutions" is being held in Baku.
The summit is being held under a Contribution Agreement signed between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Nations in November 2024. It is jointly organized by the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs.
Around 200 participants are attending the summit, including ministers and senior officials from UN member states, senior representatives of international and regional organizations, development partners, as well as representatives of the private sector and academia.
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