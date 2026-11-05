Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Agree To Increase Weekly Flight Frequencies
The agreement was reached following bilateral talks between the aviation authorities of the two countries, which were held in Tashkent on the sidelines of the conference of the "China-Central Asia" (C5+1) working group on civil aviation cooperation.
The Kazakh delegation was led by Saltanat Tompieva, Chairperson of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan. Uzbekistan was represented by Jamoliddin Nazarov, Head of the Air Transport Department at the Ministry of Transport.
During the meeting, the sides discussed further expansion of air services, an increase in the frequency of regular flights, and improved air travel accessibility between major cities in the two countries.
Under the agreement, the number of permitted weekly flights will be increased to 60 on each of the Almaty-Tashkent and Astana-Tashkent routes.
The sides also agreed to increase the number of permitted weekly flights on other routes between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan from 14 to 20. The agreements are expected to expand the availability of air services on routes with high demand.
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