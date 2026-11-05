Azerbaijan Will Continue To Support Efforts To Advance The Sustainable Development Goals - President Ilham Aliyev
“Cooperation with the UN creates new opportunities to promote this experience across a wider geographical area. The Contribution Agreement signed between Azerbaijan and the UN in 2024 provides for the promotion of the 'ASAN Khidmet' model across four continents.
Azerbaijan will continue to support efforts to advance the Sustainable Development Goals and contribute to international initiatives aimed at ensuring the provision of high-quality public services,” the head of state added.
An international summit titled "UN Governance Innovation Summit: Advancing Future-Ready Institutions" is being held in Baku.
The summit is being held under a Contribution Agreement signed between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Nations in November 2024. It is jointly organized by the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs.
Around 200 participants are attending the summit, including ministers and senior officials from UN member states, senior representatives of international and regional organizations, development partners, as well as representatives of the private sector and academia.
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