Salonist Launches Easy Online Booking For Personal Trainer Dubai Residents Can Trust

MENAFN - ForPressRelease) Dubai, UAE, November 5, 2026 – Salonist, the all-in-one booking and business management platform for salons, spas, wellness centres and fitness professionals, today announced a dedicated booking page that helps residents find and book a personal trainer Dubai clients can trust – in just a few taps.





Demand for one-on-one coaching in Dubai keeps rising, from busy professionals who want efficient workouts to newcomers who need guidance to train safely. Yet finding the right coach still often means relying on word of mouth, scrolling social media and waiting on message replies. Salonist's new page brings personal trainers and training studios across the city into one place, so people can compare options and book a session online at any time.

What clients get





One place to browse personal trainers across Dubai neighbourhoods



Coaching for strength training, weight loss, mobility, sports conditioning and post-injury fitness



Sessions at the gym, at home, outdoors or online



Compare trainers by speciality, location, ratings and price

Real-time availability, instant online booking 24/7, automated reminders and secure payments



What trainers get

Independent coaches and training studios listed on Salonist gain visibility with people actively searching for a trainer, along with tools to run their business: online scheduling, session packages and memberships, integrated payments, client records and progress notes, and automated reminders that help reduce no-shows.

"Finding the right personal trainer should not take weeks of messages and phone calls," said Manya Mehta of Salonist. "With this page, people in Dubai can see who is available, what they specialise in and book a session immediately, while trainers spend less time on admin and more time coaching."

Whether the goal is losing weight, building strength or simply staying consistent, residents can explore and book a personal trainer in Dubai on Salonist today.

About Salonist

Salonist is a booking and business management platform for salons, spas, wellness centres and fitness professionals, developed by Stelleninfotech Pvt Ltd. Its consumer marketplace helps people find and book beauty, wellness and fitness services near them, while its business software handles scheduling, payments, client management and marketing. Learn more at salonist.

Media Contact

Manya Mehta

Salonist

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