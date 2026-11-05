Altigreen Introduces MINSARA: Purpose Built Multi-Utility Electric Two Wheeler For Urban And Rural India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, November 04, 2026 – Altigreen, a pioneer in India's electric commercial mobility industry and now part of the JAKSON Group, today announced the launch of MINSARA, a purpose-built Electric Multi-Utility Two-Wheeler designed to address the evolving mobility needs of urban and rural India.
With MINSARA, Altigreen is entering the electric two-wheeler segment with a differentiated product proposition that extends beyond conventional personal commuting. Developed for customers who depend on their two-wheelers for multiple purposes, MINSARA combines the practicality of everyday mobility with the ruggedness, performance and endurance required for diverse utility applications.
From farmers and rural entrepreneurs to urban delivery professionals, small traders, service technicians and fleet operators, customers increasingly require vehicles capable of adapting to varied usage conditions. MINSARA has been designed to address this opportunity, offering a versatile electric mobility solution that is equally relevant to urban streets, semi-urban markets and rural roads.
Powered by a high-performance electric drivetrain, MINSARA delivers 172 Nm peak torque and 33% gradeability, enabling strong pulling capability and confident performance across inclines and challenging terrains. With a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating of 264 kg and a top speed of 75 km/h, the vehicle is engineered to meet the diverse requirements of everyday transportation and utility applications.
The vehicle features 17-inch alloy wheels, telescopic suspension and a high-endurance rib-caged chassis, offering a combination of stability, durability and riding comfort across varying road conditions – making it an ultimate choice for commercial loading and long-life earning partner. The vehicle comes equipped with crash guard protection, dual disc brakes with Combined Braking System (CBS), a main stand and a side stand with safety alert, supporting convenient and confident everyday usage.
Deepak Thakur, CEO, JAKSON Green Vehicles, commenting on MINSARA launch said, "India's mobility requirements are as diverse as its people. From urban entrepreneurs and delivery professionals to farmers and small-business owners in rural markets, millions depend on two-wheelers as an essential part of their everyday lives and livelihoods. With MINSARA, we are introducing a product that brings together utility, performance and sustainable technology to meet these real-world needs.
As part of JAKSON Group, Altigreen will play an important role in our vision of accelerating India's transition towards cleaner, more productive and accessible mobility solutions. This launch reflects our commitment to technology-led products that create meaningful value for customers while contributing to a sustainable future.”
Amitabh Saran, CTO & Founder, Altigreen said,“At Altigreen, we have always believed that technology must solve real customer problems. Across India, two-wheelers support businesses, livelihoods and everyday responsibilities, often under demanding operating conditions. Quite naturally, MINSARA is engineered, ground-up, to be a segment leader. It is a timely and great addition to our existing three-wheeler cargo neEV series. It embodies our continued commitment towards innovative, Made-in-India electric mobility solutions.
Supported by Altigreen's growing 3S dealership network, best in class after-sales service and customer-centric ownership solutions, we aim to build lasting customer confidence. We believe our success will ultimately be measured by our customers success and progress in life.”
MINSARA is priced starting at ₹1.24 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with a standard warranty of 3 years or 30,000 km, with extended warranty options planned.
MINSARA is now available for booking through Altigreen dealerships in Bengaluru, Vijayawada and Noida, with deliveries scheduled to commence from 1st December, 2026.
The introduction of MINSARA marks a significant milestone in Altigreen's expansion strategy as it broadens its electric mobility portfolio beyond cargo three-wheelers into the two-wheeler multi-utility segment, with plans to enter the passenger three-wheeler category soon.
About Altigreen
Altigreen is a pioneering Indian electric mobility company focused on developing innovative, sustainable and utility-oriented transportation solutions. Driven by deep in-house research and development capabilities, Altigreen has built a strong technology foundation with 32 registered patents. Its flagship electric cargo three-wheeler, Altigreen neEV, established a benchmark in indigenous EV engineering, with more than 93% of its material content, excluding battery cells, developed in-house and manufactured in India.
Now part of JAKSON Group, Altigreen is expanding its electric mobility portfolio across two-wheelers, cargo three-wheelers and passenger three-wheelers, with a continued focus on product innovation, reliability and customer productivity.
About JAKSON Group
With a legacy of more than 78 years, JAKSON Group is a leading Indian energy and sustainable solutions company committed to enabling cleaner, more efficient and sustainable development.
The Group operates across five business verticals: Distributed Energy, Solar, Green Energy, Infrastructure and Biofuels. It has served more than 75,000 customers globally and employs over 3,500 people across India and international markets.
Through Altigreen and JAKSON Green Vehicles, JAKSON Group is extending its commitment from energy transition to mobility transition, developing innovative electric mobility solutions to support India's sustainable growth.
With MINSARA, Altigreen is entering the electric two-wheeler segment with a differentiated product proposition that extends beyond conventional personal commuting. Developed for customers who depend on their two-wheelers for multiple purposes, MINSARA combines the practicality of everyday mobility with the ruggedness, performance and endurance required for diverse utility applications.
From farmers and rural entrepreneurs to urban delivery professionals, small traders, service technicians and fleet operators, customers increasingly require vehicles capable of adapting to varied usage conditions. MINSARA has been designed to address this opportunity, offering a versatile electric mobility solution that is equally relevant to urban streets, semi-urban markets and rural roads.
Powered by a high-performance electric drivetrain, MINSARA delivers 172 Nm peak torque and 33% gradeability, enabling strong pulling capability and confident performance across inclines and challenging terrains. With a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating of 264 kg and a top speed of 75 km/h, the vehicle is engineered to meet the diverse requirements of everyday transportation and utility applications.
The vehicle features 17-inch alloy wheels, telescopic suspension and a high-endurance rib-caged chassis, offering a combination of stability, durability and riding comfort across varying road conditions – making it an ultimate choice for commercial loading and long-life earning partner. The vehicle comes equipped with crash guard protection, dual disc brakes with Combined Braking System (CBS), a main stand and a side stand with safety alert, supporting convenient and confident everyday usage.
Deepak Thakur, CEO, JAKSON Green Vehicles, commenting on MINSARA launch said, "India's mobility requirements are as diverse as its people. From urban entrepreneurs and delivery professionals to farmers and small-business owners in rural markets, millions depend on two-wheelers as an essential part of their everyday lives and livelihoods. With MINSARA, we are introducing a product that brings together utility, performance and sustainable technology to meet these real-world needs.
As part of JAKSON Group, Altigreen will play an important role in our vision of accelerating India's transition towards cleaner, more productive and accessible mobility solutions. This launch reflects our commitment to technology-led products that create meaningful value for customers while contributing to a sustainable future.”
Amitabh Saran, CTO & Founder, Altigreen said,“At Altigreen, we have always believed that technology must solve real customer problems. Across India, two-wheelers support businesses, livelihoods and everyday responsibilities, often under demanding operating conditions. Quite naturally, MINSARA is engineered, ground-up, to be a segment leader. It is a timely and great addition to our existing three-wheeler cargo neEV series. It embodies our continued commitment towards innovative, Made-in-India electric mobility solutions.
Supported by Altigreen's growing 3S dealership network, best in class after-sales service and customer-centric ownership solutions, we aim to build lasting customer confidence. We believe our success will ultimately be measured by our customers success and progress in life.”
MINSARA is priced starting at ₹1.24 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with a standard warranty of 3 years or 30,000 km, with extended warranty options planned.
MINSARA is now available for booking through Altigreen dealerships in Bengaluru, Vijayawada and Noida, with deliveries scheduled to commence from 1st December, 2026.
The introduction of MINSARA marks a significant milestone in Altigreen's expansion strategy as it broadens its electric mobility portfolio beyond cargo three-wheelers into the two-wheeler multi-utility segment, with plans to enter the passenger three-wheeler category soon.
About Altigreen
Altigreen is a pioneering Indian electric mobility company focused on developing innovative, sustainable and utility-oriented transportation solutions. Driven by deep in-house research and development capabilities, Altigreen has built a strong technology foundation with 32 registered patents. Its flagship electric cargo three-wheeler, Altigreen neEV, established a benchmark in indigenous EV engineering, with more than 93% of its material content, excluding battery cells, developed in-house and manufactured in India.
Now part of JAKSON Group, Altigreen is expanding its electric mobility portfolio across two-wheelers, cargo three-wheelers and passenger three-wheelers, with a continued focus on product innovation, reliability and customer productivity.
About JAKSON Group
With a legacy of more than 78 years, JAKSON Group is a leading Indian energy and sustainable solutions company committed to enabling cleaner, more efficient and sustainable development.
The Group operates across five business verticals: Distributed Energy, Solar, Green Energy, Infrastructure and Biofuels. It has served more than 75,000 customers globally and employs over 3,500 people across India and international markets.
Through Altigreen and JAKSON Green Vehicles, JAKSON Group is extending its commitment from energy transition to mobility transition, developing innovative electric mobility solutions to support India's sustainable growth.
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