This Diwali, Mamypoko Pants Launches #Makeroom Diwali Campaign
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 3 November 2026: 76% of Indian mothers worry that their baby's skin does not get enough air, even when using a soft diaper, according to a survey conducted by MamyPoko Pants with Parentune among 300 mothers. Inspired by this insight, MamyPoko Pants has launched #MakeRoom, a Diwali campaign for MamyPoko Skin Breathe Care that celebrates the countless ways Indian mothers make room for their little ones. Rolling out digitally ahead of the festival, the campaign honours a mother's instinct to put her baby's comfort first, even on the busiest days of the year. Through #MakeRoom, MamyPoko Pants tells mothers it understands their worry, and reminds them that comfort goes beyond soft.
Diwali is a time every Indian family looks forward to, and the little ones are at the heart of it. Mothers prepare for it with love, from a brand-new festive outfit to the softest blanket and the gentlest diaper they can find. Yet beneath the shimmering ethnic wear, glowing diyas and crowded rooms can leave a baby's skin uncomfortable. #MakeRoom recognises this constant worry and gently reminds mothers that while softness matters, it alone is not enough to keep a baby comfortable this festive season.
MamyPoko Pants has always believed that a mother's smallest worries deserve the most attention. The campaign therefore gives a voice to the concerns mothers often face. It tells them that the little things they fuss over, from the fabric against their baby's skin to the diaper they choose, are not little at all. It is this understanding, backed by premium Japan quality, that lies behind MamyPoko Pants Skin Breathe Care, made so a baby's skin can breathe, and a mother can worry a little less.
Commenting on the campaign, Yugo Rikimaru, AGM Marketing, Baby Care Category, Unicharm India shared, "At MamyPoko Pants, we have always believed that caring for a baby means paying attention to the smallest details, a belief that comes from our Japanese roots. While Indian parents go to great lengths to make room for their baby's comfort, softness is often the first thing they look for in a diaper, but complete comfort goes beyond softness. With #MakeRoom, we want to remind parents that a baby's skin needs room to breathe too. MamyPoko Pants Skin Breathe Care, our premium breathable diaper, is our way of going beyond soft so families can enjoy every moment of festivities while their little one stays truly comfortable."
Adding a medical perspective, Dr. Rajiv Chhabra, Pediatrician, said, "A baby's skin is approximately 30% thinner than adult skin, making it more susceptible to external irritants caused due to trapped air. In the diaper area, prolonged exposure to moisture and friction can contribute to skin irritation and diaper dermatitis. Regular diaper changes, gentle cleansing, well-fitting diapers, and choosing diapers with half skin touch that ensures adequate airflow are important considerations in maintaining skin hygiene and comfort."
Set in the warmth of a cozy home, the film celebrates how a family keeps making room for its little one, long before the baby even arrives. A cot is assembled, tiny clothes are folded into drawers, and a corner of the home is lovingly set aside. When the baby comes home, there is room for one more smile, one more hug and one more face in the family photograph. And as the little one grows, so does the space they hold in every celebration, from the first diya lit this Diwali to the marigolds strung across the doorway. Through it all, the film closes on a gentle thought that in all the love we make room for this Diwali, let's make room for their skin to breathe, too.
The film is live on across platforms and parents can find festive skin-care tips created with pediatricians on Additionally, MamyPoko Skin Breathe Care is available across leading retail stores, pharmacies and e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Blinkit, Firstcry.
Diwali is a time every Indian family looks forward to, and the little ones are at the heart of it. Mothers prepare for it with love, from a brand-new festive outfit to the softest blanket and the gentlest diaper they can find. Yet beneath the shimmering ethnic wear, glowing diyas and crowded rooms can leave a baby's skin uncomfortable. #MakeRoom recognises this constant worry and gently reminds mothers that while softness matters, it alone is not enough to keep a baby comfortable this festive season.
MamyPoko Pants has always believed that a mother's smallest worries deserve the most attention. The campaign therefore gives a voice to the concerns mothers often face. It tells them that the little things they fuss over, from the fabric against their baby's skin to the diaper they choose, are not little at all. It is this understanding, backed by premium Japan quality, that lies behind MamyPoko Pants Skin Breathe Care, made so a baby's skin can breathe, and a mother can worry a little less.
Commenting on the campaign, Yugo Rikimaru, AGM Marketing, Baby Care Category, Unicharm India shared, "At MamyPoko Pants, we have always believed that caring for a baby means paying attention to the smallest details, a belief that comes from our Japanese roots. While Indian parents go to great lengths to make room for their baby's comfort, softness is often the first thing they look for in a diaper, but complete comfort goes beyond softness. With #MakeRoom, we want to remind parents that a baby's skin needs room to breathe too. MamyPoko Pants Skin Breathe Care, our premium breathable diaper, is our way of going beyond soft so families can enjoy every moment of festivities while their little one stays truly comfortable."
Adding a medical perspective, Dr. Rajiv Chhabra, Pediatrician, said, "A baby's skin is approximately 30% thinner than adult skin, making it more susceptible to external irritants caused due to trapped air. In the diaper area, prolonged exposure to moisture and friction can contribute to skin irritation and diaper dermatitis. Regular diaper changes, gentle cleansing, well-fitting diapers, and choosing diapers with half skin touch that ensures adequate airflow are important considerations in maintaining skin hygiene and comfort."
Set in the warmth of a cozy home, the film celebrates how a family keeps making room for its little one, long before the baby even arrives. A cot is assembled, tiny clothes are folded into drawers, and a corner of the home is lovingly set aside. When the baby comes home, there is room for one more smile, one more hug and one more face in the family photograph. And as the little one grows, so does the space they hold in every celebration, from the first diya lit this Diwali to the marigolds strung across the doorway. Through it all, the film closes on a gentle thought that in all the love we make room for this Diwali, let's make room for their skin to breathe, too.
The film is live on across platforms and parents can find festive skin-care tips created with pediatricians on Additionally, MamyPoko Skin Breathe Care is available across leading retail stores, pharmacies and e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Blinkit, Firstcry.
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