Meridian Talent UAE Launches Recruitment & Staffing Agency In Dubai
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dubai, UAE, 4 November 2026 - Meridian Talent UAE, a recruitment agency in Dubai specialising in finance, accounting and manufacturing talent, has officially launched its website, meridiantalentuae. The platform gives job seekers one place to explore verified openings and gives employers a direct way to brief a specialist staffing partner.
What Meridian Talent UAE offers
As a recruitment and staffing agency in Dubai, Meridian Talent UAE helps businesses hire people who stay, grow and perform. It focuses on a small number of functions it knows well, so screening is deeper and matches are closer.
Services available through meridiantalentuae include:
. Permanent recruitment for full-time finance, accounting and operations roles
. Contract and temporary staffing for projects, audits and busy seasons
. Executive search for senior finance and plant leadership
. Volume hiring for new production lines and finance teams
. Salary and market insights to help employers set fair, competitive packages
Meridian Talent Dubai is currently recruiting for six roles: Financial Research Analyst, Financial Accountant, Financial AR/AP Associate, Assistant Cost Controller, Manufacturing Assistant and Manufacturing Coordinator. Every listing on meridiantalentuae UAE shows the responsibilities, requirements and benefits upfront, so candidates know exactly what they are applying for.
A people-first approach to hiring
“A good job does more than pay a salary. It gives people stability, a path to grow and the confidence to build a life in the UAE,” said a spokesperson for Meridian Talent UAE.“We launched meridiantalentuae Dubai to make that kind of job easier to find, and to give employers a recruitment partner that takes the time to understand both sides.”
Meridian Talent UAE makes three commitments to every candidate:
1. No fees, ever. Job seekers never pay for applications, interviews, visas or offers.
2. A reply to every application. The team aims to respond within 48 working hours.
3. Consent first. No CV is shared with an employer without the candidate's approval.
About Meridian Talent UAE
Meridian Talent UAE is a recruitment and staffing agency in Dubai that connects skilled professionals with employers across the United Arab Emirates. Specialising in finance, accounting, cost control and manufacturing roles, Meridian Talent UAE offers permanent recruitment, contract staffing, executive search and HR consulting. The agency never charges candidates any fee. Learn more and view open jobs at meridiantalentuae.
Media contact
. Meridian Talent UAE, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
. Email:...
What Meridian Talent UAE offers
As a recruitment and staffing agency in Dubai, Meridian Talent UAE helps businesses hire people who stay, grow and perform. It focuses on a small number of functions it knows well, so screening is deeper and matches are closer.
Services available through meridiantalentuae include:
. Permanent recruitment for full-time finance, accounting and operations roles
. Contract and temporary staffing for projects, audits and busy seasons
. Executive search for senior finance and plant leadership
. Volume hiring for new production lines and finance teams
. Salary and market insights to help employers set fair, competitive packages
Meridian Talent Dubai is currently recruiting for six roles: Financial Research Analyst, Financial Accountant, Financial AR/AP Associate, Assistant Cost Controller, Manufacturing Assistant and Manufacturing Coordinator. Every listing on meridiantalentuae UAE shows the responsibilities, requirements and benefits upfront, so candidates know exactly what they are applying for.
A people-first approach to hiring
“A good job does more than pay a salary. It gives people stability, a path to grow and the confidence to build a life in the UAE,” said a spokesperson for Meridian Talent UAE.“We launched meridiantalentuae Dubai to make that kind of job easier to find, and to give employers a recruitment partner that takes the time to understand both sides.”
Meridian Talent UAE makes three commitments to every candidate:
1. No fees, ever. Job seekers never pay for applications, interviews, visas or offers.
2. A reply to every application. The team aims to respond within 48 working hours.
3. Consent first. No CV is shared with an employer without the candidate's approval.
About Meridian Talent UAE
Meridian Talent UAE is a recruitment and staffing agency in Dubai that connects skilled professionals with employers across the United Arab Emirates. Specialising in finance, accounting, cost control and manufacturing roles, Meridian Talent UAE offers permanent recruitment, contract staffing, executive search and HR consulting. The agency never charges candidates any fee. Learn more and view open jobs at meridiantalentuae.
Media contact
. Meridian Talent UAE, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
. Email:...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment