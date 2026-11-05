Eurogrip Reinforces Global Footprint, Showcases New Product Lines At EICMA 2026 & SEMA 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Las Vegas / Milan / Mumbai, 5th November 2026: Eurogrip Tyres, India's leading 2- and 3-wheeler tyre brand from TVS Srichakra Ltd., is participating in two of the year's leading global showcases, the SEMA Show 2026 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, USA, from 3rd to 6th November, and EICMA 2026, the world's foremost motorcycle exhibition, at Fiera Milano Rho, Milan, Italy, from 3rd to 8th November. It is Eurogrip's sixth consecutive participation at EICMA.
At EICMA 2026, under the theme“PUSH TO THE MAX”, Eurogrip is unveiling Protorq Max, a new SuperSport tyre built for versatility; promising confidence on winding roads and mountain passes. Protorq Max combines a radial structure with zero-degree steel belt for consistent behaviour in acceleration, braking and cornering with a variable radius profile that delivers enhanced agility, smooth transitions between lean angles and an optimised contact patch.
The newly launched Bee Sport for scooters builds on the versatility of the established Bee Connect, adding sharper agility and grip for adrenaline-seeking scooter riders. Its X-ply synthetic fibre structure provides directional stability, lateral support, vibration absorption and comfort, while a Protorq-derived compound and tread pattern boost grip for a more dynamic ride. A sporty profile improves agility and control when leaning, with a larger contact patch in turns.
At EICMA, Eurogrip also showcases Explo-R Plus, an adventure touring tyre for road riding and light off-road use, selected as original equipment for the newly launched Norton Atlas motorcycle. Looking ahead, EICMA also hosts the first unveiling of the Altai prototypes – a rally-oriented 50/50 tyre for medium and large adventure motorcycles, engineered to take Eurogrip's signature performance well beyond asphalt.
In addition to the new product showcases at its stand, Eurogrip featured prominently across several high-profile motorcycle launches at EICMA. The newly unveiled Norton Urban 450, BMW F450 R, BMW F450 RR and Moto Guzzi Trip 500 are all equipped with Eurogrip's flagship Protorq Extreme, its zero-degree steel-belted radial tyre, as original equipment. The newly launched TVS Apache RTR 125 also features Eurogrip's Protorq Sport.
Further reinforcing its growing global presence, Eurogrip tyres were showcased across the exhibits of several prestigious motorcycle manufacturers, including Aprilia, BMW, Hero MotoCorp, Norton, Piaggio and TVS Motor Company, among others. This strong presence across leading global motorcycle brands underscores Eurogrip's expanding international footprint and its growing stature as a trusted OEM partner in the global two-wheeler industry.
Protorq Max and Bee Sport are expected to be available in India soon; Explo-R Plus is already in the market. These additions expand the European portfolio to over 200 sizes across road, scooter and off-road applications, all developed through a rigorous validation process that combines high-precision laboratory testing with extensive track, road and off-road evaluation. The brand also displays its other Milan-designed global range at EICMA across Sport Touring, Off-Road, Trail, Scrambler, Sport and Scooter categories.
Similarly at the SEMA Show, Eurogrip is exhibiting a select two-wheeler range for the North American and LATAM markets: Protorq Max, Protorq Extreme, Roadhound, Trailhound SCR & STR Trailhound Wild, Climber XC and Bee Connect.
Commenting on the brand's participation in the coveted shows, Mr. T. K. Ravi, Chief Operating Officer, TVS Srichakra Ltd., said,“Eurogrip is built on trust earned through performance. As we continue to build Eurogrip as a global Bike Tyre Specialist brand, platforms like SEMA and EICMA help put that promise across continents.”
Eurogrip welcomes distributors, retailers, OEM representatives, media and riders to Booth No. 58249 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, USA, from 3rd to 6th November, and to Hall 6 – Stand E45 at Fiera Milano Rho, Milan, Italy, from 3rd to 8th November 2026.
About TVS Srichakra Ltd.
TVS Srichakra Limited, makers of Eurogrip, TVS Eurogrip and TVS Tyres brands of tyres, is one of India's leading manufacturers and exporters of Two, Three-Wheeler tyres and Off-Highway tyres. Incorporated in 1982, it is one of the verticals of the USD 5 Billion TVS Mobility - the holding company for the businesses. With global research and development capabilities and cutting-edge technology, TVS Srichakra produces industry-leading tyres for the automotive sector in India and worldwide. Headquartered in Madurai, TVS Srichakra has manufacturing facilities in Madurai (Tamil Nadu) and Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) with a production capacity of over 3 million tyres a month. The company has a design centre in Milan, Italy supporting the R&D centre in Madurai and the tyres are tested in Indian, European, and Japanese road conditions. TVS Srichakra's products are available in over 85 countries across the world. In India, the company enjoys a significant market share amongst the original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets and has a comprehensive network of distributors and dealers giving it a robust presence.
At EICMA 2026, under the theme“PUSH TO THE MAX”, Eurogrip is unveiling Protorq Max, a new SuperSport tyre built for versatility; promising confidence on winding roads and mountain passes. Protorq Max combines a radial structure with zero-degree steel belt for consistent behaviour in acceleration, braking and cornering with a variable radius profile that delivers enhanced agility, smooth transitions between lean angles and an optimised contact patch.
The newly launched Bee Sport for scooters builds on the versatility of the established Bee Connect, adding sharper agility and grip for adrenaline-seeking scooter riders. Its X-ply synthetic fibre structure provides directional stability, lateral support, vibration absorption and comfort, while a Protorq-derived compound and tread pattern boost grip for a more dynamic ride. A sporty profile improves agility and control when leaning, with a larger contact patch in turns.
At EICMA, Eurogrip also showcases Explo-R Plus, an adventure touring tyre for road riding and light off-road use, selected as original equipment for the newly launched Norton Atlas motorcycle. Looking ahead, EICMA also hosts the first unveiling of the Altai prototypes – a rally-oriented 50/50 tyre for medium and large adventure motorcycles, engineered to take Eurogrip's signature performance well beyond asphalt.
In addition to the new product showcases at its stand, Eurogrip featured prominently across several high-profile motorcycle launches at EICMA. The newly unveiled Norton Urban 450, BMW F450 R, BMW F450 RR and Moto Guzzi Trip 500 are all equipped with Eurogrip's flagship Protorq Extreme, its zero-degree steel-belted radial tyre, as original equipment. The newly launched TVS Apache RTR 125 also features Eurogrip's Protorq Sport.
Further reinforcing its growing global presence, Eurogrip tyres were showcased across the exhibits of several prestigious motorcycle manufacturers, including Aprilia, BMW, Hero MotoCorp, Norton, Piaggio and TVS Motor Company, among others. This strong presence across leading global motorcycle brands underscores Eurogrip's expanding international footprint and its growing stature as a trusted OEM partner in the global two-wheeler industry.
Protorq Max and Bee Sport are expected to be available in India soon; Explo-R Plus is already in the market. These additions expand the European portfolio to over 200 sizes across road, scooter and off-road applications, all developed through a rigorous validation process that combines high-precision laboratory testing with extensive track, road and off-road evaluation. The brand also displays its other Milan-designed global range at EICMA across Sport Touring, Off-Road, Trail, Scrambler, Sport and Scooter categories.
Similarly at the SEMA Show, Eurogrip is exhibiting a select two-wheeler range for the North American and LATAM markets: Protorq Max, Protorq Extreme, Roadhound, Trailhound SCR & STR Trailhound Wild, Climber XC and Bee Connect.
Commenting on the brand's participation in the coveted shows, Mr. T. K. Ravi, Chief Operating Officer, TVS Srichakra Ltd., said,“Eurogrip is built on trust earned through performance. As we continue to build Eurogrip as a global Bike Tyre Specialist brand, platforms like SEMA and EICMA help put that promise across continents.”
Eurogrip welcomes distributors, retailers, OEM representatives, media and riders to Booth No. 58249 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, USA, from 3rd to 6th November, and to Hall 6 – Stand E45 at Fiera Milano Rho, Milan, Italy, from 3rd to 8th November 2026.
About TVS Srichakra Ltd.
TVS Srichakra Limited, makers of Eurogrip, TVS Eurogrip and TVS Tyres brands of tyres, is one of India's leading manufacturers and exporters of Two, Three-Wheeler tyres and Off-Highway tyres. Incorporated in 1982, it is one of the verticals of the USD 5 Billion TVS Mobility - the holding company for the businesses. With global research and development capabilities and cutting-edge technology, TVS Srichakra produces industry-leading tyres for the automotive sector in India and worldwide. Headquartered in Madurai, TVS Srichakra has manufacturing facilities in Madurai (Tamil Nadu) and Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) with a production capacity of over 3 million tyres a month. The company has a design centre in Milan, Italy supporting the R&D centre in Madurai and the tyres are tested in Indian, European, and Japanese road conditions. TVS Srichakra's products are available in over 85 countries across the world. In India, the company enjoys a significant market share amongst the original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets and has a comprehensive network of distributors and dealers giving it a robust presence.
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