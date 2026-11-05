Horwick Presents Its Approach to Multi-Asset Trading Amid Evolving Financial Markets

As financial markets become increasingly interconnected, the relationship between traditional investments and digital assets is changing how investors approach trading. Cryptocurrencies, equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), foreign exchange, and commodities are becoming part of a broader conversation about market access, portfolio management, and financial technology.

Against this backdrop, Horwick is presenting its approach to multi-asset trading, built around bringing different financial markets and trading tools together within a single digital environment.

Our platform reflects a straightforward concept: providing users with access to multiple asset classes through one account, while offering tools designed to support different trading approaches.

As the financial industry continues to evolve, we believe the integration of markets, technology, and accessible financial information will play an important role in shaping the trading experience.

The Evolution of Investor Expectations

Recent industry research illustrates how investor behavior is changing.

According to eToro's February 2026 Retail Investor Beat survey, conducted among 11,000 retail investors across 13 countries, 70% of respondents reported actively reviewing their investments, while 79% indicated that they invested monthly.

Meanwhile, Strategy&'s Crypto Survey 2026, part of the PwC network, found continued interest in digital assets among surveyed retail investors, with more than 80% expressing plans to increase their cryptocurrency allocations over the following year.

Although these surveys represent specific groups of investors rather than the entire market, they highlight the variety of financial instruments and investment approaches that investors are considering.

For trading platforms, this evolution creates new expectations around accessibility, functionality, and the organization of financial information.

The ability to explore different asset classes through a centralized interface is becoming an increasingly relevant feature of digital trading environments.

The French Market Reflects Changing Investment Habits

France's investment landscape has experienced a notable shift as more individuals explore financial markets and take a greater interest in managing their investments independently.

According to a nationwide investment survey published in December 2025, 61% of French respondents follow financial market developments, while 35% are considering investing in equities. The survey covered 2,120 adults and highlighted growing interest in self-directed investing.

This trend is also reflected in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Financial market data published in March 2026 showed that more than 1.1 million individuals in France traded ETFs in 2025, representing an 83% increase compared with 2024.

The momentum continued into 2026, with ETF trading participation rising further during the first half of the year.

These developments highlight the importance of accessible financial information, digital investment tools, and a better understanding of different asset classes.

For Horwick, whose multi-asset approach brings several financial market categories into a single trading environment, these trends provide relevant context for the continued evolution of trading technology and investor expectations.

Horwick's Multi-Asset Trading Approach

At Horwick, our platform is organized around bringing several financial market categories together through one trading account.

Our published offering includes cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, forex, commodities, and market indices.

Rather than requiring users to navigate separate interfaces for different financial instruments, the platform presents these market categories within a unified trading environment.

This structure is intended to make it easier for users to explore different markets, access relevant information, and manage their trading activities from one place.

Alongside market access, Horwick provides a range of trading and account management features, including advanced charting, technical analysis functionality, copy trading, and automated investment options.

The availability of individual products and tools depends on account type and applicable trading conditions.

Our objective is to combine access to different markets with the functionality needed to navigate a broad range of financial instruments.

How Technology Is Influencing Trading Platforms

The development of financial technology has changed expectations around trading platform functionality.

Features such as real-time market information, advanced charting, order management, and portfolio monitoring have become important considerations for users evaluating digital trading environments.

J.P. Morgan's 2026 E-Trading Survey highlighted the importance of ease of access, user experience, and analytical tools among the professional market participants surveyed.

While professional and retail traders have different requirements, technology remains an important element of the overall trading experience.

At Horwick, we view the integration of market information and trading tools as a central part of our platform approach.

Our trading environment includes charting and analytical functionality alongside account management features intended to accommodate different trading preferences.

We believe that as financial instruments and trading technology continue to develop, the organization of these tools within a single environment will remain an important consideration for market participants.

Considerations in Multi-Asset Trading

Access to multiple financial markets introduces a wider range of instruments, each with its own characteristics, conditions, and risks.

For users exploring a multi-asset trading platform, several factors can influence the overall experience.

These include the range of available markets, the clarity of trading fees, account requirements, platform functionality, and the tools available for monitoring positions.

Different financial products also require different approaches to risk management.

Cryptocurrencies may experience significant price volatility, while derivatives and leveraged instruments can involve substantial financial losses.

At Horwick, we encourage users to understand the characteristics of the instruments they intend to trade and review the applicable account conditions before making financial decisions.

Our website provides information about available market categories, account options, trading features, and published conditions to help users explore our offering.

Horwick's Vision for Integrated Trading

As traditional financial markets and digital assets continue to evolve, the role of multi-asset trading environments is likely to develop alongside them.

For Horwick, the central idea remains the integration of different market categories and trading tools within one digital platform.

Our approach is based on bringing together financial instruments that have traditionally been accessed through separate trading environments, while providing users with tools for exploring and managing their trading activities.

We believe that the future of trading technology will be influenced not only by the number of available financial instruments but also by how effectively platforms organize market access, information, and functionality.

Through our multi-asset approach, we aim to contribute to this development by offering a trading environment built around accessibility, market integration, and informed financial decision-making.

One account. Multiple markets. Informed decisions.

For more information about Horwick's trading platform, available financial markets, and account options, visit .

About Horwick

Horwick is a multi-asset trading platform operated by Horwick Technologies Ltd, which identifies its headquarters as Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The platform offers access to cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, forex, commodities, and market indices, alongside trading and account management tools.





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Horwick Presents Its Approach to Multi-Asset Trading Amid Evolving Financial Markets