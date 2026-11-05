New Report: Small EU Rule Change Could Unlock 9.3 Billion Euros In Investments For Circular Phosphorus Production

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STOCKHOLM, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The report, commissioned by environmental company Ragn-Sells, identifies access to the European feed market as a key factor for unlocking investment in phosphorus recycling. According to the analysis, opening the feed market to phosphorus recovered from incinerated sewage sludge could create more than 7,400 direct jobs and generate 850 million euros in annual revenues across the EU, Norway and the UK.

“The findings suggest that Europe may be overlooking a significant opportunity,” says Magnus Ericsson, co-founder of RMG Consulting and Adjunct Professor at Luleå University of Technology.“Relatively limited regulatory changes could unlock substantial investment while supporting Europe's ambitions on competitiveness, resilience and access to strategic raw materials.”

Phosphorus is essential for food production and is listed by the European Union as a Critical Raw Material. Yet Europe remains heavily dependent on phosphate rock imports, with Russia among the EU's largest suppliers.

Under current EU legislation, phosphorus recovered from sewage cannot be used in animal feed, regardless of product quality. According to the report, this restriction weakens the business case for phosphorus recovery and counteracts investments in domestic phosphorus production.

“Recovering phosphorus from sewage sludge ash could strengthen resource security, support industrial investment and contribute to a more resilient food system,” says Magnus Ericsson.

The European Commission's Fertiliser Action Plan highlights nutrient recycling as a tool for strengthening food security and resource resilience. Sweden has also called on the Commission to seek a new risk assessment by EFSA (European Food Safety Authority) as a step towards revising the feed legislation.

“Food security starts with phosphorus. Europe continues to import phosphorus from Russia while blocking the use of recycled phosphorus recovered from its own wastewater in feed. Removing that contradiction is a small step with massive potential positive impact,” says Pär Larshans, Chief Sustainability Officer at the Ragn-Sells Group.

Read the full report here:

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