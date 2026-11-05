AL Sydbank A/S To Revise Its Expectations Upwards As Regards Profit For 2026
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Company Announcement No 61/2026
| Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark
Tel +45 74 37 37 37
AL Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
al-sydbank.com
|5 November 2026
AL Sydbank A/S to revise its expectations upwards as regards profit for 2026
AL Sydbank now expects profit after tax in the range of DKK 3,800-4,200m.
Expectations are revised upwards to a profit after tax in the range of
DKK 3,800-4,200m. In connection with the release of the 2025 Annual Report, profit after tax for 2026 was expected to be in the range of DKK 3,500-4,000m.
The upward revision reflects the more positive than expected development in core income which among other things is attributable to the rising interest rate level together with higher income from assets under management.
The outlook is subject to uncertainty and depends, among other factors, on financial market developments, interest rate developments, integration costs and macroeconomic factors which may affect customer activity and the level of impairment charges.
Further information:
Investors: Jørn Adam Møller, CFO, tel +45 74 37 20 30
Press: Kristine Racina, Press Officer, tel +45 21 26 34 71
Yours sincerely
AL Sydbank A/S
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SM 61 UK
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