Interim Report Q3 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Interim Report for the 3Quarter 2026 for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S is hereby enclosed.

CEO of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S, Vincent Clerc, states:

“We delivered a strong quarter across our businesses. Despite continued geopolitical uncertainty and disruptions, global trade has remained remarkably resilient. Demand is being driven not only by consumer spending, but increasingly by major investments in electrification, energy and the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure, generating significant flows of industrial cargo around the world. We have been well positioned to capture this demand, with our vessel fleet operating at full capacity and demand exceeding available space on certain routes. This reflects both the underlying strength of global trade and the tremendous job our colleagues are doing every day to deliver for our customers.”

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Attachments



APMM-2026-09-30-1-en APMM Q3 2026 Interim Report_pdf