Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Interim Report Q3 2026


Date: 2026-11-05 02:02:14

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Interim Report for the 3rd Quarter 2026 for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S is hereby enclosed.

CEO of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S, Vincent Clerc, states:

“We delivered a strong quarter across our businesses. Despite continued geopolitical uncertainty and disruptions, global trade has remained remarkably resilient. Demand is being driven not only by consumer spending, but increasingly by major investments in electrification, energy and the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure, generating significant flows of industrial cargo around the world. We have been well positioned to capture this demand, with our vessel fleet operating at full capacity and demand exceeding available space on certain routes. This reflects both the underlying strength of global trade and the tremendous job our colleagues are doing every day to deliver for our customers.”

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Attachments

  • APMM-2026-09-30-1-en
  • APMM Q3 2026 Interim Report_pdf

MENAFN05112026004107003653ID1111918401


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search