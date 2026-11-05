Interim Report 9M 2026
Ester Baiget, President & CEO:“ With strong sales and profitability, we continue to demonstrate the strength and resilience of Novonesis' diversified business. Our ability to combine leading scientific biosolutions capabilities with a broad market reach, positions us well to address evolving customer needs and unlock more growth opportunities. We remain confident in our full-year outlook, supported by a solid start to the fourth quarter.”
- Strong broad-based organic sales growth of 7% (Q3: 6%) including around 1 pp negative effect from exiting certain countries. Food & Health Biosolutions grew 9% (Q3: 8%) organically driven by Food & Beverages and include ~2 pp negative effect from exiting certain countries; Planetary Health Biosolutions grew 6% (Q3: 4%) organically. Developed markets grew 7% (Q3: 6%) organically and emerging markets 6% (Q3: 5%) including close to 3 pp negative effect from exiting certain countries Adjusted EBITDA margin at 37.9% (Q3: 38.3%), 60bps (Q3: 120bps) higher than last year incl. a minor currency headwind. NIBD/EBITDA at 1.7x, and free cash flow before acquisitions at 17% of sales. CAPEX-to-sales ratio at 10.2% as planned. 2026 outlook confirmed: 7-8% organic sales growth including a close to 1 pp negative effect from exiting certain countries. Q4 organic sales growth indicated at high-single digit. Adj. EBITDA margin expected at the higher end of 37-38% range. Acquisition of the remaining 77% of MicroBioGen completed on October 1, giving full access to an attractive yeast platform. Share buyback as of September 30, 2026, for a total of EUR 14.8 million out of the EUR 75 million program for 2026.
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2026_27_9M_Interim report
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