Equiniti And Leading Banking And Investment Figures Convene To Answer: Can Share Plans Create Lifelong Investors?
WHAT:
Beyond Participation: Can Employee Equity Build Lifelong Investors?
As the UK looks to reinvigorate its retail investment culture, Equiniti is bringing together senior voices from banking, investment management and employee share plans to tackle an important question: can becoming a shareholder at work be the start of a lifelong investment journey?
WHY:
Employee share plans put investing directly within reach of millions of working people. The bigger opportunity is to understand whether that first step can lead somewhere further.
The discussion will explore:
- What happens to employee investors after a share plan matures, vests or is exercised Whether participation is enough to define a successful share plan What prevents employees from moving from workplace ownership into wider investing How employers can support better-informed financial decisions without crossing the line between guidance and advice Whether technology, personalisation and AI could create a more connected journey from employee shareholder to longer-term investor
The session comes amid a wider debate about how Britain can build a stronger retail investing culture and improve people's confidence in investing for the future.
WHEN:
Thursday, 12 November 2026
11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
WHERE:
GEO Pan European Regional Event 2026
London, UK
WHO:
Ian Cox, CEO, Share Plan Solutions, Equiniti
Ian Cox has over 25 years' experience in financial markets and share plans.
Helen Ayres, Head of Communications, The Investment Association
Helen Ayres leads communications at the Investment Association, with more than a decade of experience and expertise in corporate governance, responsible investment and innovation.
David Edwards, Head of Corporate Secretariat & Shareholder Services, NatWest Group
David Edwards specialises in employee equity, share plans and corporate governance, and is a board member of the Global Equity Organization.
Gill Macari, Senior Reward Manager, Lloyds Banking Group
Gill Macari leads Lloyds Banking Group's colleague share plans team, with more than 20 years' experience in Reward.
MEDIA OPPORTUNITY:
Ian Cox and Equiniti Share Plan Solutions experts will be available at GEO PERE for media interviews and briefings on:
- Employee share ownership and its potential role in widening investing What happens to participants after share plans mature Retail investing and long-term financial confidence The future of employee share plans How technology and AI could reshape the employee ownership journey
About Equiniti:
Equiniti delivers trusted data, intelligent insight, and seamless administration across the full equity ownership lifecycle. We help issuers, investors, and employees navigate complexity, strengthen market engagement, and achieve better outcomes through technology-powered solutions backed by expert service. Our 5,000+ global associates support more than 15,000 organizations and over 20 million shareholders worldwide. Learn more at equiniti.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn and X.
About Equiniti Share Plan Solutions
Equiniti Share Plan Solutions helps companies deliver employee share plans and support employees throughout their ownership journey. Equiniti administers more than 1.3 million share plan holdings across 130 countries, helping companies turn equity into engagement and build trusted ownership cultures.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available atCONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Laura Beckett Head of PR Equiniti Share Plan Solutions...
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