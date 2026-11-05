T-Therapeutics Announces Oversubscribed $133 Million Series B Financing To Achieve Clinical Proof-Of-Concept For First-In-Class TCR Bispecific Therapies In Cancer And Autoimmune Disease



$133 million Series B financing co-led by new investors Advent Life Sciences and British Business Bank, with additional new investments from Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc. (JJDC), Samsara BioCapital, M-Ventures and Lilly, joined by all existing major shareholders

Proceeds to fund two first-in-class TCR-CD3 bispecific programmes in cancer and autoimmune disease through to clinical proof-of-concept Dr. Kirsty Crame appointed Chief Development Officer to oversee translational and clinical development of the company's bispecific programmes



5 th November 2026; Cambridge, UK – T-Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing next-generation T cell receptor (TCR) T cell engager (TCE) therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announces the closing of an oversubscribed $133 million Series B financing to fund the clinical development of its first-in-class TCR-CD3 bispecific lead programmes in oncology and autoimmune disease.

The financing was co-led by Advent Life Sciences and British Business Bank with participation from other new investors, JJDC, Samsara BioCapital, M-Ventures and Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly), alongside all existing major shareholders, Sofinnova Partners, F-Prime, Digitalis Ventures, Cambridge Innovation Capital, Sanofi Ventures, Tencent and BGF.

Proceeds from the financing will support entry into the clinic and the generation of clinical proof-of-concept data for T-Therapeutics' two lead programmes in cancer and autoimmune diseases. Both programmes leverage the company's unique, proprietary OpTiMus® platform, which provides an unparalleled supply of fully human TCRs, enabling access to validated, but previously undruggable, intracellular targets.

T-Therapeutics' lead oncology programme offers broad therapeutic potential across the largely untapped solid tumour space. In immunology, the company is deploying its platform to drive a novel, precision approach to immune reset, through the selective depletion of pathogenic cells that drive chronic tissue inflammation. Both programmes have the potential to address multiple indications and to meaningfully improve patient outcomes where there are currently limited treatment options.

Following this financing, representatives from Advent Life Sciences, British Business Bank, JJDC and Samsara BioCapital will join T-Therapeutics' Board as non-executive directors.

Alongside the Series B financing, T-Therapeutics has further strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Dr. Kirsty Crame as Chief Development Officer to oversee the translational and clinical development of the company's pipeline. Dr. Crame previously served as Chief Medical Officer at Curatis AG and brings over 15 years' experience in novel biopharmaceutical development. She led multiple early-stage clinical programmes at Medigene AG and Gadeta BV, and has particular expertise in TCR-based therapeutics.

Theodora Harold, Chief Executive Officer of T-Therapeutics, said:

“This financing is a key step in our transition to a clinical-stage company, enabling us to accelerate the development of two oncology and immunology programmes with pan-indication, blockbuster potential, underpinned by a platform that reaches targets long considered undruggable. The further strengthening of our team with the appointment of Dr. Kirsty Crame, and the proceeds from this raise, position us well for rapid execution of those programmes and the delivery of important clinical proof-of-concept data. My thanks to our new and longstanding investors, whose confidence in our science enables a next generation of T cell engager therapeutics.”

Dominic Schmidt, General Partner at Advent Life Sciences, added:

“T cell engagers have delivered clinical success in haematological cancers but have been held back in solid tumours by the lack of appropriate targets. By unlocking previously undruggable intracellular targets, with the potential for a markedly improved safety profile, T-Therapeutics' platform brings the promise of this treatment/modality to solid tumours, where the great majority of cancers arise.”

Dr. Kirsty Crame, newly appointed Chief Development Officer of T-Therapeutics, said:

“I am delighted to join T-Therapeutics at this pivotal moment for the Company. I look forward to advancing our clinical strategy and first-in-class programmes, and to realising the potential of our platform technologies to address major therapy areas with significant unmet patient need.”

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About T-Therapeutics

T-Therapeutics is a next-generation T cell receptor (TCR) T cell engager (TCE) company developing novel therapeutics. The company harnesses T cell biology to create safe and effective treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is developing a pipeline of first-in-class, pan-indication drugs that are intended to become transformative medicines, reshaping the clinical landscape for patients.

The Company is backed by expert, specialist healthcare investors Sofinnova Partners, F-Prime, Digitalis Ventures, Cambridge Innovation Capital, Sanofi Ventures, University of Cambridge Venture Fund, Tencent, BGF, Advent Life Sciences, British Business Bank, JJDC, Samsara BioCapital, M-Ventures, and Lilly.