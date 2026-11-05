Pakistan Maintains Diplomatic Push to Restore Middle East Stability
(MENAFN) Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Wednesday that Islamabad was maintaining its diplomatic initiatives to promote peace across the Middle East, as international oil prices continue to climb amid regional tensions.
Speaking during a Cabinet meeting in the Pakistani capital, Sharif characterized recent diplomatic contacts with Iran and other regional countries as "very productive."
"Pakistan is playing its role as before in restoring peace in the region," he said, highlighting his country's continued engagement with Tehran and its cooperation through the Mecca defense agreement.
Sharif also described a recent gathering of Pakistani, Iranian, Saudi and Turkish representatives in Tehran as "positive," noting that discussions focused on possible measures to ease tensions and prevent further regional escalation.
"We also discussed trilateral Mecca defense pact involving Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in Tehran in a very positive atmosphere," he added.
Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia formalized the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement during a trilateral meeting in Mecca on Aug. 7. The agreement aims to enhance joint security arrangements, expand military cooperation and support peace and stability both regionally and internationally.
In a separate diplomatic development, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held talks with Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam on Wednesday. Their discussions covered bilateral relations, shared interests and the latest developments across the region, according to official statements.
Speaking during a Cabinet meeting in the Pakistani capital, Sharif characterized recent diplomatic contacts with Iran and other regional countries as "very productive."
"Pakistan is playing its role as before in restoring peace in the region," he said, highlighting his country's continued engagement with Tehran and its cooperation through the Mecca defense agreement.
Sharif also described a recent gathering of Pakistani, Iranian, Saudi and Turkish representatives in Tehran as "positive," noting that discussions focused on possible measures to ease tensions and prevent further regional escalation.
"We also discussed trilateral Mecca defense pact involving Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in Tehran in a very positive atmosphere," he added.
Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia formalized the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement during a trilateral meeting in Mecca on Aug. 7. The agreement aims to enhance joint security arrangements, expand military cooperation and support peace and stability both regionally and internationally.
In a separate diplomatic development, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held talks with Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam on Wednesday. Their discussions covered bilateral relations, shared interests and the latest developments across the region, according to official statements.
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